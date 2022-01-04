Technology News
loading

Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

Realme GT 2 series launch will be held at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 January 2022 07:00 IST
Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro will get a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a Samsung display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Realme GT 2 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Realme GT 2 Pro will get a camera with 150-degree field of view

Realme GT 2 series of smartphones will be launched today (Tuesday, January 4). The lineup is rumoured to feature the vanilla Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. The series will be among a handful of smartphones that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Last month, Realme also introduced three world-first innovations that pertain to design, photography and communication. The Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to come with an ultra-wide angle camera with 150-degree field of view and fisheye mode.

Realme GT 2 series launch livestream details

Xiaomi 12 series launch will be held in China at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST). The launch event will be livestreamed through the company's China website and Weibo.

Realme is expected to launch the regular Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. A lot of focus has been on the Realme GT 2 Pro as key specifications and features of the handset have been revealed by the company itself.

Realme GT 2 series specifications

All the smartphones in the series are claimed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The SoC may come with a new ‘Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus' technology along with a supersized vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling area to deliver enhanced thermal management. However, a report said that the vanilla Realme GT 2 model may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is likely to be paired with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of storage.

The Realme GT 2 is speculated to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It may feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support via a USB Type-C charging port.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 Pro is teased to sport a 6.7-inch 2K display with thin bezels and hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. Realme confirmed that the phone will get a Samsung panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have LTPO technology, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. One of the features could be a fingerprint sensor with “Heart Rate Detection”.

Furthermore, the Realme GT 2 Pro is claimed to come in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It could be offered in Master Paper and Master Mysterious (translated) colour options.

As far as the camera specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro are concerned, the smartphone will get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The second sensor in the triple rear camera setup is likely to be a 50-megapixel one, and it will be paired with a lens that offers a 150-degree field-of-view. Additionally, the handset will also get a fisheye mode. The last two features are confirmed to be present on the iQoo 9 Pro. There will also be a Microscope 2.0 lens that is boasted to capture “extreme micro” images.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Unveils 2022 Smart TV Lineup Ahead of CES 2022 With Features Like Gaming Hub, Watch Together
Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda Says NFT, Metaverse, and Blockchain Are Here to Stay

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Launched in India: All Details
  2. Samsung Teases Galaxy S21 FE Ahead of Expected CES 2022 Debut
  3. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Teased
  5. Top Web 3.0 Cryptos for 2022
  6. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
  7. Delhi Police Asks Twitter for Details on Who First Posted 'Bulli Bai' Content
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now Sony’s Biggest Movie Ever
  9. The Gadgets We Can’t Wait to Buy in 2022
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Leaked Renders Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More
  2. PlayStation January 2022 Sale: Big Discounts on Last of Us Remastered, Disco Elysium, Psychonauts 2, More Games
  3. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones India Launch Date Set for January 14
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale Starting January 10 in Vietnam
  5. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, May Enter Testing Soon
  6. Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda Says NFT, Metaverse, and Blockchain Are Here to Stay
  7. Samsung Unveils 2022 Smart TV Lineup Ahead of CES 2022 With Features Like Gaming Hub, Watch Together
  8. ‘In History, They’ve Outlawed Gold’: Billionaire Ray Dalio Says World Governments Could Boycott Bitcoin
  9. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router With Six Antennas Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Officially Teased Ahead of Expected Launch at CES 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com