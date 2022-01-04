Realme GT 2 series of smartphones will be launched today (Tuesday, January 4). The lineup is rumoured to feature the vanilla Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. The series will be among a handful of smartphones that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Last month, Realme also introduced three world-first innovations that pertain to design, photography and communication. The Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to come with an ultra-wide angle camera with 150-degree field of view and fisheye mode.

Realme GT 2 series launch livestream details

The launch event will be livestreamed through the company's China website and Weibo.

Realme is expected to launch the regular Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. A lot of focus has been on the Realme GT 2 Pro as key specifications and features of the handset have been revealed by the company itself.

Realme GT 2 series specifications

All the smartphones in the series are claimed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The SoC may come with a new ‘Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus' technology along with a supersized vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling area to deliver enhanced thermal management. However, a report said that the vanilla Realme GT 2 model may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is likely to be paired with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of storage.

The Realme GT 2 is speculated to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It may feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support via a USB Type-C charging port.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 Pro is teased to sport a 6.7-inch 2K display with thin bezels and hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. Realme confirmed that the phone will get a Samsung panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have LTPO technology, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. One of the features could be a fingerprint sensor with “Heart Rate Detection”.

Furthermore, the Realme GT 2 Pro is claimed to come in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It could be offered in Master Paper and Master Mysterious (translated) colour options.

As far as the camera specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro are concerned, the smartphone will get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The second sensor in the triple rear camera setup is likely to be a 50-megapixel one, and it will be paired with a lens that offers a 150-degree field-of-view. Additionally, the handset will also get a fisheye mode. The last two features are confirmed to be present on the iQoo 9 Pro. There will also be a Microscope 2.0 lens that is boasted to capture “extreme micro” images.