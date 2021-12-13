Realme GT 2 Series special event is taking place on December 20, where Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be launched. The Chinese company already confirmed its next flagship phone which will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Realme GT 2 Pro is also rumoured to have features including a 120Hz display and up to 12GB of RAM. Though exact details are yet to be revealed, the new Realme phone is speculated to launch in India early next year.

The official Realme UK account on Twitter posted a teaser image to announce the Realme GT 2 Series special event. It will be held virtually over Facebook and YouTube at 9am GMT (2:30pm IST) on December 20, as per the teaser.

Realme has not yet revealed what exactly we could see at the event. Nevertheless, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be the showstopper.

In June, Realme launched Realme GT 5G as its most recent flagship under the GT series. The company is now planning to move forward with Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone is confirmed to be Realme's most premium flagship. It will also be the company's first phone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Realme Vice President and President of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth earlier this month indicated the December launch of Realme GT 2 Pro. The phone also purportedly appeared on benchmark site AnTuTu with a score of over a million.

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

Realme GT 2 Pro price is rumoured to be set at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,600). It is also claimed to have a special variant which could come at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,500).

In India, Realme GT 2 Pro is rumoured to debut as early as the first quarter of 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Pro specifications are tipped to include a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and up to 12GB RAM as well as 512GB storage. The smartphone is also rumoured to have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Further, a recently leaked image suggested that Realme GT 2 Pro could come with an under-display selfie camera.