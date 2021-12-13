Technology News
loading

Realme GT 2 Series Special Event Set for December 20, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Expected

Realme UK announced the Realme GT 2 Series event which will be held virtually next week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 December 2021 12:32 IST
Realme GT 2 Series Special Event Set for December 20, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Expected

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme UK

Realme GT 2 Pro may come as the successor to Realme GT 5G

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The company will livestream the event on its social media channels
  • Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India is tipped for Q1 2022

Realme GT 2 Series special event is taking place on December 20, where Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be launched. The Chinese company already confirmed its next flagship phone which will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Realme GT 2 Pro is also rumoured to have features including a 120Hz display and up to 12GB of RAM. Though exact details are yet to be revealed, the new Realme phone is speculated to launch in India early next year.

The official Realme UK account on Twitter posted a teaser image to announce the Realme GT 2 Series special event. It will be held virtually over Facebook and YouTube at 9am GMT (2:30pm IST) on December 20, as per the teaser.

Realme has not yet revealed what exactly we could see at the event. Nevertheless, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be the showstopper.

In June, Realme launched Realme GT 5G as its most recent flagship under the GT series. The company is now planning to move forward with Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone is confirmed to be Realme's most premium flagship. It will also be the company's first phone to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Realme Vice President and President of Realme International Business Group Madhav Sheth earlier this month indicated the December launch of Realme GT 2 Pro. The phone also purportedly appeared on benchmark site AnTuTu with a score of over a million.

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

Realme GT 2 Pro price is rumoured to be set at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,600). It is also claimed to have a special variant which could come at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,500).

In India, Realme GT 2 Pro is rumoured to debut as early as the first quarter of 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Pro specifications are tipped to include a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and up to 12GB RAM as well as 512GB storage. The smartphone is also rumoured to have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Further, a recently leaked image suggested that Realme GT 2 Pro could come with an under-display selfie camera.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Series, Realme GT 2 Pro Price, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Feature 4,700mAh Battery, Offer 120W Fast Charging

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Series Special Event Set for December 20, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From Tomorrow
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications and Colour Variants Have Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  7. Nearly 400 Indian Originals Were Released in 2021. Here Are All of Them
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Series Special Event Set for December 20, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Expected
  2. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Feature 4,700mAh Battery, Offer 120W Fast Charging
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Flat Despite Small Uptick Over the Weekend
  4. Yuvraj Singh Announces NFT Collection Inspired by Memorable On-Field Moments
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Unisoc Tiger T618
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Spotted on Official Website, Specifications Tipped by FCC Listing
  7. Blue Origin Completes Third Crewed Space Flight, Daughter of First American Astronaut Alan Shepard on Board
  8. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent Starting December 14: All You Need to Know
  9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Bitcoin Adoption Tweet Put Out by Hackers
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com