Realme GT 2 Series Launch Date to Be Announced Tomorrow, Chief Marketing Officer Teases

Realme recently announced three "world's first innovations" for Realme GT 2 Pro.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 December 2021 18:36 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme's three innovations are related to the design, photography, and communication of Realme GT 2 Pro

  • Realme GT 2 series to comprise vanilla Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro
  • Realme GT 2 Pro will be designed by renowned designer Naoto Fukasawa
  • Realme GT 2 Pro to get Wi-Fi enhancer, 360-degrees NFC support

Realme GT 2 series' launch date may be announced on Wednesday, or, it may even be launched, if the latest teaser from the company is any clue. The Chinese tech-giant has not yet confirmed when the smartphone will launch. On Monday, Realme introduced three innovative technologies it will incorporate in its soon-to-be-launch flagship smartphone. The three new technologies that Realme introduced pertain to the design, photography, and communication features of Realme GT 2 Pro. The upcoming flagship series is said to comprise the vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Through a post on Weibo, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase hinted at a possible launch of the Realme GT 2 series. Chase wrote, "Young people's high-end flagship, young people come to build, see you tomorrow!" It can be speculated that Realme may only announce a launch date for Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro since it has not mentioned any time for the launch event or where it will hold the launch event.

Earlier this week, Realme introduced three new technologies that it hails as the "world's first innovations" in the smartphone industry. They pertain to the design, photography, and communication features of Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone will be designed by renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who has designed previous Master Edition Realme smartphones. The design language has been dubbed "Paper Tech Master Design" and the back panel will be constructed out of a bio-polymer material by SABIC.

Realme has also made the retail box more eco-friendly and has used less plastic to curb environmental pollution. Furthermore, the Chinese tech giant has given Realme GT 2 Pro a new ultra-wide-angle sensor that gets a 150-degrees field of view. The upcoming smartphone will also get a new fisheye mode.

Lastly, Realme has also equipped Realme GT 2 Pro with an Antenna Array Matrix System that consists of the world's first "Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching" system. Alongside, Realme has also given the soon-to-be-launched smartphone Wi-Fi enhancer and 360-degrees NFC support.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications
Satvik Khare
