Realme GT 2 series' launch date may be announced on Wednesday, or, it may even be launched, if the latest teaser from the company is any clue. The Chinese tech-giant has not yet confirmed when the smartphone will launch. On Monday, Realme introduced three innovative technologies it will incorporate in its soon-to-be-launch flagship smartphone. The three new technologies that Realme introduced pertain to the design, photography, and communication features of Realme GT 2 Pro. The upcoming flagship series is said to comprise the vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Through a post on Weibo, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase hinted at a possible launch of the Realme GT 2 series. Chase wrote, "Young people's high-end flagship, young people come to build, see you tomorrow!" It can be speculated that Realme may only announce a launch date for Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro since it has not mentioned any time for the launch event or where it will hold the launch event.

Earlier this week, Realme introduced three new technologies that it hails as the "world's first innovations" in the smartphone industry. They pertain to the design, photography, and communication features of Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone will be designed by renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who has designed previous Master Edition Realme smartphones. The design language has been dubbed "Paper Tech Master Design" and the back panel will be constructed out of a bio-polymer material by SABIC.

Realme has also made the retail box more eco-friendly and has used less plastic to curb environmental pollution. Furthermore, the Chinese tech giant has given Realme GT 2 Pro a new ultra-wide-angle sensor that gets a 150-degrees field of view. The upcoming smartphone will also get a new fisheye mode.

Lastly, Realme has also equipped Realme GT 2 Pro with an Antenna Array Matrix System that consists of the world's first "Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching" system. Alongside, Realme has also given the soon-to-be-launched smartphone Wi-Fi enhancer and 360-degrees NFC support.