Realme GT 2 Pro Officially Confirmed, Will Debut as Brand's Most Premium Flagship Phone

Realme GT 2 Pro will also be the company’s most expensive phone to date.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 November 2021 11:38 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro Officially Confirmed, Will Debut as Brand's Most Premium Flagship Phone

Currently, Realme GT series is the most pricey lineup from the brand

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro moniker has been officially confirmed by the company
  • Realme GT 2 Pro does not have a release date yet
  • Realme GT 2 Pro likely to be powered by Snapdragon 898 SoC

Realme GT 2 Pro will launch as the most premium flagship phone from the brand. Realme's Founder and CEO Sky Li teased the new handset, calling it the company's “first and most premium flagship” to date. The upcoming Realme phone will be available worldwide. Apart from the name, the company has not revealed any details about the Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Snapdragon 898) SoC, paired with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Sky Li on November 29, posted a tweet to confirm the existence of the Realme GT 2 Pro. The post doesn't divulge much information about the smartphone but, as mentioned above, it is going to be a new flagship smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Pro has leaked multiple times in the past. Tipster Digital Chat Station earlier tipped the price of Realme GT 2 Pro. As per the tipster, the handset could be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,800). A special edition of the smartphone is said to cost CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 58,500).

Reportedly, the phone scored 1,025,215 points on AnTuTu. The website listing suggested 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Separately, the Realme handset has been tipped to launch in India in Q1 2022 and is said to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It may sport a triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera unit is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto snapper. The handset has also been tipped to get 125W fast charging support. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme, Realme Flagship phones
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 2 Pro Officially Confirmed, Will Debut as Brand's Most Premium Flagship Phone
