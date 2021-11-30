Realme GT 2 Pro will launch as the most premium flagship phone from the brand. Realme's Founder and CEO Sky Li teased the new handset, calling it the company's “first and most premium flagship” to date. The upcoming Realme phone will be available worldwide. Apart from the name, the company has not revealed any details about the Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Snapdragon 898) SoC, paired with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Sky Li on November 29, posted a tweet to confirm the existence of the Realme GT 2 Pro. The post doesn't divulge much information about the smartphone but, as mentioned above, it is going to be a new flagship smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Pro has leaked multiple times in the past. Tipster Digital Chat Station earlier tipped the price of Realme GT 2 Pro. As per the tipster, the handset could be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,800). A special edition of the smartphone is said to cost CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 58,500).

Reportedly, the phone scored 1,025,215 points on AnTuTu. The website listing suggested 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Separately, the Realme handset has been tipped to launch in India in Q1 2022 and is said to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It may sport a triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera unit is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto snapper. The handset has also been tipped to get 125W fast charging support. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.