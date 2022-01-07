Technology News
Realme GT 2 Pro Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon

Realme GT 2 Pro was recently launched in China for CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 January 2022 14:37 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro was spotted on BIS with model number Realme RMX3301

  • Realme unveiled its Realme GT 2 series in China this week
  • Realme GT 2 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The handset has a triple rear camera unit

Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone maker, but the latest Realme GT series handset has bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting that it may arrive in the Indian market soon. Realme recently launched Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2 smartphones in China. Realme GT 2 Pro features Qualcomm's latest and best Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Realme GT 2 Pro with model number Realme RMX3301 has bagged certification by the BIS. However, there is no clarity on when the smartphone will launch in India. Realme has not yet announced any information regarding the Realme GT 2 Pro's India variant.

To recall, Realme GT 2 Pro has debuted in China with a price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,300). It is offered in Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colour options.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro sports 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries an A+ certification from DisplayMate and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage power the device.

For optics, Realme GT 2 Pro feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the handset packs a 32-megapixel shooter. Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging.

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
