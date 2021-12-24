Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 2 Pro Design Spotted on Certification Website; Tipster Shares Image With Minimal Display Bezels

Realme GT 2 Pro Design Spotted on Certification Website; Tipster Shares Image With Minimal Display Bezels

Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in China on January 4, according to the company.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2021 12:26 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro Design Spotted on Certification Website; Tipster Shares Image With Minimal Display Bezels

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The images shared by the tipster show the Realme GT 2 Pro hole-punch display with slim bezels

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to sport a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme recently showed off a paper-inspired design for Realme GT 2 Pro
  • Realme GT 2 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Realme GT 2 Pro design has been spotted online ahead of the smartphone's launch, thanks to an updated listing on a Chinese certification website. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on January 4 in China, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Realme GT 2 Pro was previously spotted in renders that suggested it could feature a paper-inspired design. Meanwhile, a tipster has also shared an image of the upcoming smartphone with the screen facing upwards, giving enthusiasts another look at the upcoming Realme smartphone.

The design of the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro was spotted by Gizmochina on the TENAA certification website with model number RMX3300 — which has been associated with the Realme GT 2 Pro in earlier reports. Before the images were pulled, the listing showed both the front and rear sides of the smartphone, which show a similar design to the Realme GT Neo 2. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station shared an image of the front of the smartphone on Weibo, suggesting the phone could feature slim bezels, with a hole-punch for the selfie camera located at the top left corner of the display.

realme gt 2 pro tenaa website realme gt 2 pro

Realme GT 2 Pro was spotted on the TENAA website, showing the front and rear sides of the device
Photo Credit: Gizmochina/ TENAA

The company has previously confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will launch with the recently unveiled flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, and it's expected to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The company also teased a new paper-inspired design for the high-end smartphone. The smartphone could sport a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to run on Realme UI 3, based on Android 12.

On the camera front, Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is also said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, according to reports. The upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in China on January 4 at 11:30am CST Asia (9am IST), according to Realme.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Design, Realme GT 2 Pro charging, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
China Targets Online Platforms in Quest to 'Clean Up' Internet
iQoo U5 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting January 1

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro Design Spotted on Certification Website; Tipster Shares Image With Minimal Display Bezels
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  2. Minnal Murali Movie Review: Super Hero, Super Mediocre
  3. Vivo V23 Series India Launch Confirmed, Camera Specifications Tipped
  4. Starting July 1, 2022, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body Launched
  6. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  7. Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Discounts on Smart TVs
  8. OnePlus Tipped to Launch Two New Smart TVs in India: All Details
  9. The Best Internet Memes of 2021
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo U5 Price Revealed, to Go on Sale Starting January 1
  2. Realme GT 2 Pro Design Spotted on Certification Website; Tipster Shares Image With Minimal Display Bezels
  3. China Targets Online Platforms in Quest to 'Clean Up' Internet
  4. Intel, Italy Said to Intensify Talks Over EUR 8-Billion Chip Factory
  5. Vivo V23 Series India Launch Confirmed, Tipped to Sport 50-Megapixel Dual Selfie Cameras
  6. Forget Dating Apps: People Moving to Twitter, TikTok to Find the Perfect Match, MIT Report States
  7. Facebook Parent Meta Appeals UK Ruling That It Must Sell Giphy
  8. Crypto Price Chart Lights Up Amid Festivities as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Beef Up in Values
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 CE May Not Launch Before February 2022, Tipster Hints
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Spotted on US FCC Listing, Hints at Imminent Global Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com