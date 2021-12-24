Realme GT 2 Pro design has been spotted online ahead of the smartphone's launch, thanks to an updated listing on a Chinese certification website. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on January 4 in China, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Realme GT 2 Pro was previously spotted in renders that suggested it could feature a paper-inspired design. Meanwhile, a tipster has also shared an image of the upcoming smartphone with the screen facing upwards, giving enthusiasts another look at the upcoming Realme smartphone.

The design of the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro was spotted by Gizmochina on the TENAA certification website with model number RMX3300 — which has been associated with the Realme GT 2 Pro in earlier reports. Before the images were pulled, the listing showed both the front and rear sides of the smartphone, which show a similar design to the Realme GT Neo 2. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station shared an image of the front of the smartphone on Weibo, suggesting the phone could feature slim bezels, with a hole-punch for the selfie camera located at the top left corner of the display.

Realme GT 2 Pro was spotted on the TENAA website, showing the front and rear sides of the device

Photo Credit: Gizmochina/ TENAA

The company has previously confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will launch with the recently unveiled flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, and it's expected to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The company also teased a new paper-inspired design for the high-end smartphone. The smartphone could sport a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to run on Realme UI 3, based on Android 12.

On the camera front, Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is also said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, according to reports. The upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in China on January 4 at 11:30am CST Asia (9am IST), according to Realme.