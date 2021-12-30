Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme
Realme GT 2 Pro camera specifications have been revealed and the smartphone is teased to come with a lot of photography-related features. In two separate posts on Weibo, Realme shared that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup in which two will be 50-megapixel sensors. The Realme GT 2 series, which is expected to have three distinct models — the regular Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and the Realme GT 2 Master Edition — will be launched on January 4 in China.
As per the first post by Realme on Weibo, the Realme GT 2 Pro will get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The second sensor will also be a 50-megapixel one, and will be paired with a lens that offers a 150-degree field-of-view. Realme says it will be the world's first smartphone with such a wide-angle camera.
The second Weibo post has Realme teasing the third camera on the GT 2 Pro, called Microscope 2.0, boasting it can capture “extreme micro” images. Previous leaks have tipped the third camera will sport a 2-megapixel sensor paired with a micro lens.
Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station has posted that the microscope lens of the Realme GT2 Pro has upgraded the depth of field by 4 times and the object distance by nearly 2 times. The tipster also claims that the camera can also detect content like skin and water (translated). Other features of the Realme GT 2 Pro include a Fisheye Mode that is used for shooting extremely wide angles to capture more area as compared to the regular wide-angle cameras.
Furthermore, the image teaser that Realme posted on Weibo shows the phone's camera module with a signature. It could be the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition which is co-designed by Realme design studio and Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement