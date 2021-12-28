Technology News
Realme GT 2 Pro Variants Revealed as Pre-Launch Sale Begins in China

Realme GT 2 Pro is listed to come in two colour options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 December 2021 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched in China on January 4

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is listed to come with 256GB storage
  • It comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, as per listing
  • Realme GT 2 Pro to feature 120Hz display

Realme GT 2 Pro pre-sale is now underway in China on various online platforms. At the same time, two variants as well as colour options of the smartphone have also been revealed. The smartphone, along with the vanilla Realme GT 2, will be launched on January 4 in China. The premium handset will likely to one of the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Recently, a Realme executive revealed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a 2K display with a resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been listed on various e-commerce websites including JD.com and the company's online store for pre-launch purchase/ blind sale. Those interested can pay CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 12) to order the Realme handset, and the rest of the amount can be paid on the phone's launch day (January 4). Customers can also win gifts in this mode. The smartphone is also available for pre-bookings.

As far as the variants of the Realme GT2 Pro is concerned, the JD listing shows that the device will be offered in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. There are two colour options: Master Paper and Master Mysterious (translated). The listing on the Realme online store, however, shows just the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in Master Paper colour option.

Recently, a Realme executive had teased that the Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch 2K display with thin bezels and hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. The display will be provided by Samsung, and feature a resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have LTPO technology, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Furthermore, both the phones in the Realme GT 2 series are expected to come with a fingerprint sensor with “Heart Rate Detection” that is likely to use heart rate to unlock the phone.

 

Comments

