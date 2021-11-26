Technology News
loading

Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scores Over 1 Million Points on AnTuTu

Realme GT 2 Pro scored 1,025,215 points on AnTuTu.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 November 2021 13:28 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scores Over 1 Million Points on AnTuTu

Realme GT 2 Pro is said to sport a 6.51-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro said to feature LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage
  • It was spotted with RMX3300 model number, hinting at multiple variants
  • Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2

Realme GT 2 Pro may launch sometime soon as it has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. The upcoming smartphone has also reportedly received a record-breaking score on the benchmarking platform, breaching the one-million score mark. The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone tested by AnTuTu is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. When launched, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Realme is largely expected to be the first smartphone to be powered by the new chipset.

Notable tipster Digital Chat Station shared a screenshot of a Realme smartphone breaching the one-million mark after scoring 1,025,215 points on AnTuTu, on Weibo. The listing is for a Realme RMX3300 smartphone which is speculated to be another variant of Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone was earlier reported to have RMX3301 as its model number. This suggests that the Realme smartphone could get multiple variants.

realme gt 2 pro rmx3300 antutu digital chat station weibo realme_gt_2_pro_rmx3300_antutu_digital_chat_station_weibo

Realme GT 2 Pro posted a record-breaking AnTuTu score
Photo Credit: Weibp/ Digital Chat Station

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station earlier this month tipped that Realme GT 2 Pro could be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,800). A special edition of the smartphone is said to cost CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 58,500). Realme has not confirmed any details around the smartphone yet, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

A report from last week suggests that Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. However, the smartphone was earlier tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The report further mentions that the Realme smartphone will sport a 6.51-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, high refresh rate, and a 404ppi pixel density.

Realme GT 2 Pro has also been tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It may also get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme smartphone will also reportedly get 125W fast charging support, whereas a previous report said that the phone's charging capacity will be limited to 65W for a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

Display 6.51-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro Price, AnTuTu
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
BSNL Bundles Eros Now Subscription With All Postpaid Plans Across India

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scores Over 1 Million Points on AnTuTu
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Well as a Ban on Private Crypto Looms
  4. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  5. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  6. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  7. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  8. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
  9. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  10. ACT Fibernet Offers Upgraded Broadband Plans to Coimbatore, Hyderabad Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Wish You Were Here: NASA's Curiosity Rover Sends a Rare Postcard From Mars to Mark 10th Anniversary
  2. Steam Autumn Sale: Best Deals for PC Including Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 22, More
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scores Over 1 Million Points on AnTuTu
  4. BSNL Bundles Eros Now Subscription With All Postpaid Plans Across India
  5. Poco Laptop India Launch Suggested by BIS Certification Carrying Redmi G Series Battery Listing
  6. Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Launch on December 12, Likely to Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Mr. Goxx, the Beloved Hamster Crypto Trader That Outperformed Warren Buffet, Has Died
  8. Samsung Galaxy A03 With 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Unveiled
  9. 'Powered by AI' Is Superfluous Marketing, Pure Hogwash: Zerodha
  10. Bitcoin Trades Low Despite Improvement in Overall Crypto Market, India's Ban Scare Loses Steam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com