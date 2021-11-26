Realme GT 2 Pro may launch sometime soon as it has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. The upcoming smartphone has also reportedly received a record-breaking score on the benchmarking platform, breaching the one-million score mark. The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone tested by AnTuTu is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. When launched, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Realme is largely expected to be the first smartphone to be powered by the new chipset.

Notable tipster Digital Chat Station shared a screenshot of a Realme smartphone breaching the one-million mark after scoring 1,025,215 points on AnTuTu, on Weibo. The listing is for a Realme RMX3300 smartphone which is speculated to be another variant of Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone was earlier reported to have RMX3301 as its model number. This suggests that the Realme smartphone could get multiple variants.

Realme GT 2 Pro posted a record-breaking AnTuTu score

Photo Credit: Weibp/ Digital Chat Station

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station earlier this month tipped that Realme GT 2 Pro could be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,800). A special edition of the smartphone is said to cost CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 58,500). Realme has not confirmed any details around the smartphone yet, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

A report from last week suggests that Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. However, the smartphone was earlier tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The report further mentions that the Realme smartphone will sport a 6.51-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, high refresh rate, and a 404ppi pixel density.

Realme GT 2 Pro has also been tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It may also get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme smartphone will also reportedly get 125W fast charging support, whereas a previous report said that the phone's charging capacity will be limited to 65W for a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.