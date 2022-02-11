Technology News
Realme GT 2, Realme C35, Realme C31 Colours, Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of India Debut

Realme GT 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2022 19:01 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 was launched in China in January

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display
  • Realme C31 was recently spotted on a certification website
  • Realme C35 was launched in Thailand on February 10

Realme is said to be working on the launch of its Realme GT 2 smartphone in India. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The company could launch the handset, along with Realme C31 and Realme C35 budget smartphones in the coming weeks, according to a tipster. Ahead of the launch of these smartphones, colour options for Realme GT 2, Realme C31, and Realme C35 have been tipped. While Realme has teased the launch of Realme GT 2 series in India, it is yet to reveal details of the smartphones including price and specifications.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme GT 2 could launch in India by the end of the month, or in early March. Meanwhile, the company's upcoming budget smartphones Realme C31 and Realme C35 are tipped to debut in early March. Realme GT 2 could be launched in Black, Green, and White colourways. According to the report, Realme C31 could be available in Green and Purple colour options, while Realme C35 is tipped to debut in Black and Green colour options.

Realme GT 2 was spotted on Google Play Console in January, after it was launched in China on January 4. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While launching the smartphone in China, Realme revealed that Realme GT 2 is equipped with the company's new industrial heat dissipation technology and stainless steel vapour cooling, which is said to lower temperatures by up to 3 degrees Celsius for maximum performance.

In December, Realme C31 was reportedly spotted on NBTC certification website with model number RMX3501 and is tipped to support 10W charging. Meanwhile, Realme C35 was launched in Thailand on February 10, with a Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ waterdrop notch display. Realme C35 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

