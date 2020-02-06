Realme is teasing the global launch of a new smartphone at MWC 2020. The company shared location coordinates of Barcelona via its Europe Twitter handle, hinting at this new development. This will be the first global launch by the company, but there's no indication on which smartphone will be unveiled. If we were to speculate, the company could unveil the alleged Snapdragon 865 phone that has been rumoured on multiple occasions. It will also introduce a Realme TV at MWC 2020.

The company made this global launch announcement via its Realme Europe Twitter handle. The tweet comes with a question ‘If there were a Realme global launch event, where it would be?' and the coordinates mentioned in the tweet lead to Fira Gran Via, the place where MWC is slated to take place this year. The tweet doesn't mention which smartphone the company looks to launch, and we can only surmise guesses at this point. Because it's a global launch, Realme presumably would look to create an impact with a powerful phone at an aggressive price tag, a philosophy it popularly follows.

The MWC Barcelona site confirms that company will host its event in Spain on February 24 i.e. on the first day of the tech exhibit. The event will begin at 10am local time (2:30pm IST), and the doors will open at 9:15am local time (1:45pm IST). In the session description, the company notes, “Realme will host the first global launch event in 2020. In the 5G era, Realme will be dedicated to be the popularizer of cutting-edge technology, promoting the popularity of 5G networks worldwide and bringing new 5G phones with power and style to global users.” This confirms that the phone that will launch at MWC 2020 will support 5G.

More details on this phone should be released in the run up to this event. If we were to assume, then the company may introduce the Snapdragon 865 SoC phone spotted on AnTuTu recently. To recall, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, had said in last December that the company will be one of the first to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Realme India Chief Marketing Officer, Francis Wang, has also indicated that something exciting about TV will be announced at MWC. There's also a fitness band in the pipeline, and India chief Madhav Sheth has already confirmed its launch for this month. It could be possible that the company unveils the fitness band in Barcelona as well.