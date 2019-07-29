Realme Mobiles has announced the details of its upcoming Realme Freedom Sale in India and the sale will kick off on August 1 and will continue through August 3. The sale, which will take place on Flipkart and Realme online store, will see price cuts and deals on the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1 phones. The company has announced this sale to celebrate 9 million users. Additionally, Realme has unveiled a new Diamond Red colour variant of the Realme 3 smartphone and it will also be releyased during the Realme Freedom sale.

Realme Freedom Sale deals, offers

Starting with the deals, the Realme 3 Pro will be available at a Rs. 1,000 price discount during the sale period. It will start at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB will retail at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The phone comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish.

The 6GB variants will also be listed with complete mobile protection plan for just Rs. 699. It will be available on Flipkart, and Realme online store. The Realme 3 Pro comes equipped with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, a 4,045mAh battery, a 25-megapxixel selfie sensor, and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, while ColorOS 6.0 with Android Pie handles things on the software side.

Realme 2 Pro will also be listed with a discount of Rs. 500 during the Freedom Sale. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 10,490. Flipkart will also be offering complete mobile protection plan at Rs. 299. Key features of the phone include 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, a 3,500mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel front snapper.

The Realme C1 will also receive a temporary price cut, and the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will retail for Rs. 6,999 during the sale period. Its original price is at Rs. 7,499, which means a discount of Rs. 500 will be offered. Realme C1 specifications include 6.2-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 SoC, dual rear cameras, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 3 Diamond Red colour variant launch

Realme has also confirmed the arrival of a new Diamond Red colour option for the Realme 3. The new colour variant was leaked recently, and now the company has made it official, will be making it available during the Realme Freedom Sale.

The new colour option will be available starting August 1 via Realme online store, Flipkart, and offline stores. It will be available for all variants - 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 64GB - at Rs. 8,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 10,999, respectively. The key specifications of the phone are 6.2-inch HD+ display, Helio P70 SoC, dual rear cameras, 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,230mAh battery.