Realme Snapdragon 865 SoC Phone Leaked in AnTuTu Screenshot, Single Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, had said last month that the company will be one of the first to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By | Updated: 23 January 2020 17:24 IST
Realme Snapdragon 865 SoC Phone Leaked in AnTuTu Screenshot, Single Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Realme has also confirmed that it is hosting an event at MWC this year

Highlights
  • Realme may launch this flagship phone at MWC this year
  • If we are to speculate, this phone is the Realme X50 Pro 5G
  • The phone is tipped to sport a single hole-punch display

Based on fresh leaks that have been spotted on the Internet, Realme is speculated to be working on a flagship phone with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. An AnTuTu screenshot leak shows a Realme phone with model number RMX2071 achieve great numbers, and this phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Furthermore, a noted tipster in China claims that this Snapdragon 865 SoC phone from Realme will sport a single hole-punch display design. To recall, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, had said last month that the company will be one of the first to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Starting with the AnTuTu screenshot leak, a Realme phone with model number RMX2071 seems to have been put through the benchmark test, and the screenshot of it has been shared by GizmoChina. The score is reportedly at 574,985, and these high scores could have been possible because of the Snapdragon 865 SoC integrated on the phone. The screenshot reveals little else, but Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has let out that the Realme flagship phone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC should offer a single hole-punch display. He appears to note that Realme will look to embed a higher megapixel camera, rather than integrating two selfie cameras on the display.

antutu gizmochina main realme

Realme RMX2071 seen to achieve a score of 574,985 points
Photo Credit: GizmoChina

Realme has also confirmed its presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) in Barcelona, and its hosting an event on February 24 at 10am local time. As per the event description, the company is looking to launch ‘new 5G phones with power and style to global users'. The company could be launching this flagship phone at its event then. If we were to fathom a guess, the Snapdragon 865 SoC phone may be the Realme X50 Pro 5G. To recall, the Realme X50 5G phone that was launched last month was a mid-range device with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a side fingerprint sensor. The Realme X50 Pro 5G could be the flagship level phone that may be unveiled at MWC, but it's worth reiterating that its pure speculation from our end.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X50 Pro 5G, Snapdragon 865 SoC
Realme Snapdragon 865 SoC Phone Leaked in AnTuTu Screenshot, Single Hole-Punch Display Tipped
