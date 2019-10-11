Technology News
Realme Festive Days Sale Returns Tonight With Discounts, Offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, More

Realme Festive Days Sale offers will be available on both Flipkart and Realme.com.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 15:21 IST
Realme Festive Days Sale will continue through October 16

Highlights
  • Realme Festive Days sale will offer a discount on Realme 5 Pro
  • Realme 3 Pro will also get Rs. 1,000 discount
  • Flipkart will also offer 10 percent discount on purchases via SBI credit

Realme Festive Days sale is returning for yet another stint. The company has announced that it will be offering several discounts and other deals on Realme phones starting midnight tonight, i.e., 12am, October 12, via Flipkart and Realme.com. The deals and offers will continue through October 16. Some of the Realme phones that will get offers and discounts as a part of the Realme Festive Days sale are Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, and Realme C2. Realme sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale.

Here's a look at what you can expect during the Realme Festive Days sale on Flipkart and Realme.com.

On both Flipkart and Realme.com, Realme C2 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB variants will get a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the e-retailer during the Realme Festive Days sale period. Additionally, Realme 5 3GB + 32GB, Realme 5 4GB + 128GB, Realme 5 4GB + 64GB, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme 3 Pro will also get Rs. 1,000 discount, whereas Realme 2 Pro will receive a discount of Rs. 1,991. Lastly, Realme 3 will get a discount of Rs. 500.

Realme phone Discount Discounted price
Realme C2 (2GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 5,999
Realme C2 (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 6,999
Realme 3 Rs. 500 Rs. 8,499
Realme 3 Pro Rs. 1,000 Rs. 11,999
Realme 5 (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 8,999
Realme 5 (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 10,999
Realme 5 (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 9,999
Realme 2 Pro Rs. 1,991 Rs. 8,999

 

In addition to the above discounts, Realme C2, Realme X, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 will be eligible for additional 10 percent discount, up to a maximum of Rs. 1,000, on prepaid transactions on Flipkart. Further, all Realme phones will be eligible to get a 10 percent instant discount on paying by an SBI credit card. All Realme phones, except Realme C2, are also eligible for no-cost EMI options on Flipkart.

In terms of the Realme.com-specific offers, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT will be eligible for no-cost EMI options. All Realme phones will get one year extended warranty as well on Realme.com and there will be a 10 percent cashback on purchases made using HDFC Bank debit cards. Other Realme.com-specifics offers include Rs. 500 extra exchange discount on Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, and Realme XT.

Realme Festive Days Sale, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme, Flipkart
