Technology News
loading

Realme Festive Days Sale Is Back With Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, and More

An instant 10 percent banking discount is applicable on all the phones during Realme Festive Days sale.

By | Updated: 7 October 2019 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Festive Days Sale Is Back With Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, and More

Realme Festive Days sale is now live and concludes on October 9

Highlights
  • Realme 5 is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 8,999
  • Realme 5 Pro gets Rs. 10,000 discount for prepaid payments
  • The Realme 3i is currently available at Rs. 7,999

Realme's Festive Days sale concluded last week, but the company is back with another edition of it. Realme has restarted the Festive Days sale, as part of which, a wide range of Realme phones are up for grabs at a discounted price. The Realme Festive Days sale is already live and will continue through October 9. The discounted smartphones, which include the likes of Realme X and the Realme 5, will be available from the official Realme website and Flipkart for the next three days.

Realme Festive Days sale offers

Talking about the discounts, the price of the Realme 5's 3GB + 32GB variant has been slashed to Rs. 8,999. The phone's Rs. 4GB + 64GB version is currently available at Rs. 9,999, down from its usual asking price of Rs. 10,999. In addition to the price cut, buyers can also avail an additional 10 percent instant banking discount with a Citi credit and debit card, 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card on Flipkart. For purchases made from the Realme website, buyers will get the benefit of 10 percent cashback using HDFC Bank debit cards, 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash and an additional Rs. 500 discount on phone exchange.

Other discounted phones that are available as part of the Realme Festive Days sale include Realme 5 Pro, which is being sold at Rs. 12,999, thanks to a discount of Rs. 1,000 on prepaid payments. Its predecessor, the Realme 3 Pro, is currently listed at Rs. 10,999 on Realme website and Flipkart after a Rs. 1,000 discount for prepaid payment orders. The lower-end Realme 3 and the Realme 3i have also received temporary price cuts and can be purchased at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 7,999.

Lastly, the Realme X, which was launched starting at Rs. 16,999, is now available at Rs. 16,499 after an exchange discount of Rs. 500 on the Realme website. The 10 percent banking discount is available on all the Realme phones listed above from both Flipkart and Amazon. As mentioned earlier, the Realme Festive Days sale is now live on both the official Realme.com website and Flipkart, and concludes on October 9.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4045mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Festive Days Sale, Realme 5, Realme 5 Price in India, Realme 5 Specifications, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Realme 5 Pro Specifications, Realme X, Realme X Price in India, Realme X Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple Supplier Japan Display Aims to Seal $468 Million Bailout Deal by End-Oct: CEO
Realme Festive Days Sale Is Back With Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, and More
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. As Oyo Booms, Some Hotels Cry Foul and Check Out
  2. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold, Redmi 8, and More Tech News This Week
  5. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  6. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. HP Pavilion X360 With Built-in Alexa Support Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Teasers Posted by OnePlus, Amazon
  9. Realme X2 Pro Will Sport Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special Sale - What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Festive Days Sale Is Back With Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, and More
  2. Apple Supplier Japan Display Aims to Seal $468 Million Bailout Deal by End-Oct: CEO
  3. HP Pavilion X360 With Built-in Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 45,990
  4. Honor V30, V30 Pro Leak Tips 60-Megapixel Rear Camera, Kirin 990 SoC, Hole-Punch Display
  5. Telecom Vendors Ask Prasad to Make BSNL Pay Rs. 3,000 Crores Dues
  6. As Oyo Booms, Some Hotels Cry Foul and Check Out
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Celebration Special Sale Announced - Here's What You Can Expect
  8. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Joker Box Office: $234 Million Opening Weekend Sets All-Time October Global Record
  10. Mr. Robot Season 4, Episode 1 to Air Tonight on Colors Infinity in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.