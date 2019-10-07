Realme's Festive Days sale concluded last week, but the company is back with another edition of it. Realme has restarted the Festive Days sale, as part of which, a wide range of Realme phones are up for grabs at a discounted price. The Realme Festive Days sale is already live and will continue through October 9. The discounted smartphones, which include the likes of Realme X and the Realme 5, will be available from the official Realme website and Flipkart for the next three days.

Realme Festive Days sale offers

Talking about the discounts, the price of the Realme 5's 3GB + 32GB variant has been slashed to Rs. 8,999. The phone's Rs. 4GB + 64GB version is currently available at Rs. 9,999, down from its usual asking price of Rs. 10,999. In addition to the price cut, buyers can also avail an additional 10 percent instant banking discount with a Citi credit and debit card, 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card on Flipkart. For purchases made from the Realme website, buyers will get the benefit of 10 percent cashback using HDFC Bank debit cards, 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash and an additional Rs. 500 discount on phone exchange.

Other discounted phones that are available as part of the Realme Festive Days sale include Realme 5 Pro, which is being sold at Rs. 12,999, thanks to a discount of Rs. 1,000 on prepaid payments. Its predecessor, the Realme 3 Pro, is currently listed at Rs. 10,999 on Realme website and Flipkart after a Rs. 1,000 discount for prepaid payment orders. The lower-end Realme 3 and the Realme 3i have also received temporary price cuts and can be purchased at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 7,999.

Lastly, the Realme X, which was launched starting at Rs. 16,999, is now available at Rs. 16,499 after an exchange discount of Rs. 500 on the Realme website. The 10 percent banking discount is available on all the Realme phones listed above from both Flipkart and Amazon. As mentioned earlier, the Realme Festive Days sale is now live on both the official Realme.com website and Flipkart, and concludes on October 9.