Realme Festive Days Sale Begins October 16: Up to Rs. 3,000 Price Cut on Realme X3, Realme Watch, More

Realme X3 will be available for Rs. 21,999, instead of its earlier price of Rs. 24,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 October 2020 17:18 IST
Realme Festive Days sale will end on October 21

Highlights
  • The sale will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on the Realme C15
  • Realme C11 will see a price cut of Rs. 500
  • Realme Watch will be available for just Rs. 1,999

Realme Festive Days, the company's annual sale, has been announced for this year. It will begin on October 16 and continue until October 21. During the sale, Realme will introduce flash deals every day at 12pm (noon). Apart from free shipping, Realme will also be offering coupons and discounts on transactions with select banks. Realme 7i will go on sale for the first time during the sale, along with the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Edition. Price cuts will be offered on several phones including Realme C11, Realme C15, and Realme X3.

Realme Festive Days sale dates and details were announced on the company website. As part of the sale, Realme C11 will see a price cut of Rs. 500 and will be listed with a starting price of Rs. 6,999. Currently, the phone is priced starting at Rs. 7,499.

Realme C15, on the other hand, will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the sale. The phone is originally priced starting at Rs. 9,999, but it will be available starting at Rs. 8,999.

Realme X3 will see a hefty price cut of Rs. 3,000. The smartphone is originally priced starting at Rs. 24,999, but during the festival period it will be available for Rs. 21,999. Minor discounts will be listed on Realme Buds Classic, Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Air Neo, and Realme Watch.

Realme Buds Air Neo and the Realme Watch will see a discount of Rs. 1,000 and will be available for Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. Realme Buds Classic will be listed at Rs. 379 (discount of Rs. 20), Realme Buds Wireless will be listed at Rs. 1,499 (discount of Rs. 300), and Realme Buds Q will be listed at Rs. 1,499 (discount of Rs. 500) as well.

The newly launched Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition will go on sale on October 16 starting 12 am (midnight). The recently launched Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, and Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will also go on sale at the same time.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C15

Realme C15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Built well
  • Bad
  • Big and heavy
  • Weak overall performance
  • Sub-par cameras
  • 4GB variant isn’t good value
Read detailed Realme C15 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme C11

Realme C11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible battery life
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Average display
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Only 2GB of RAM
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme C11 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Realme Festive Days, Realme C11, Realme C15, Realme X3, Realme, Realme 7i
Tasneem Akolawala
