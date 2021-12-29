Realme was the fastest-growing 5G Android smartphone brand globally in Q3 2021 as its sales grew 831 percent on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, as per a new report. Furthermore, Realme's sales outgrew global 5G smartphone sales growth, which grew at 121 percent YoY. Interestingly, Realme's 5G sales grew 9,519 percent YoY in India, where 5G technology is yet to be deployed. As per Department of Telecommunications (DoT), 5G telecom services are set to be rolled out in selected cities in India in 2022, a year expected to witness a higher demand for 5G devices.

As per the Counterpoint Research's monthly Market Pulse Service report, the growth in sales helped Realme retain the 6th spot in global 5G Android smartphone sales for the second consecutive quarter. Earlier this year, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company aims to be a 5G leader in India. The company is also working towards bringing 5G technology to the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment. As per Research Director Tarun Pathak, Realme's strong multi-channel strategy and a wide 5G portfolio across price-bands helped it grow the fastest.

In the global market, the second and third spots are taken by its sister brands Oppo (165 percent growth) and Vivo (147 percent growth), respectively, that also sold mid-to-high-end 5G smartphones. All these companies are owned by China-based BBK Electronics. The fourth spot went to another Chinese brand Xiaomi which registered a 134 percent YoY growth in 5G smartphone sales. Samsung took the fifth spot with 70 percent growth as compared to Q3 2020. Apple, the current 5G market leader, entered the 5G smartphone market in Q4 2020.

“5G as a technology has penetrated much faster than its predecessor. As 5G technology continues to evolve, we enter the next phase of growth supported by maturing and broadening device portfolios. Furthermore, the companies also actively pushed 5G smartphones due to the better availability of 5G components,” Pathak added.

As far as region-wise growth is concerned, Realme 5G smartphone sales grew 9,519 percent YoY in India, a country which will deploy 5G technology in 2022 in select cities. The second-best growth was witnessed in China, where its 5G sales grew 830 percent YoY, making it one of the fastest-growing 5G smartphone brands in China. The third-highest growth came from Europe.

“Realme's 5G growth in emerging markets has also positioned it well for the future, as 5G rollouts ramp up. Affordability and accessibility will continue to be crucial for all OEMs to capitalise on the grand 5G opportunity,” added Varun Mishra, Senior Analyst.