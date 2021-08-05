Realme has become the fastest smartphone brand ever to ship 100 million smartphones globally. The company achieved this feat in just 37 months and sold its 100 millionth smartphone in June this year. China and India are mainly responsible for this growth. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth also thanked fans for this achievement on Twitter. Realme was founded in 2018 as a spinoff from Oppo, which is owned by BBK Electronics.

Realme launched its first smartphone, the Realme 1, in May of 2018 and within 40 days, its sales in India crossed 400,000. The phone was priced had a starting price of Rs. 8,990. Over the past three years, Realme has branched out into multiple smartphones series which include the Realme number series, C series, X series, and the Narzo series. Thanks to its wide selection of budget friendly offerings, it has shipped over 100 million smartphones in the past 37 months, making it the fastest brand ever to achieve this milestone globally.

The latest data comes from Strategy Analytics that states Realme has shipped 100 million smartphones globally faster than every other brand including Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Nokia, Huawei, and others who have been in the business for much longer. Realme's growth has been driven mostly by its smartphone shipments in China and India. In China, it is the fastest growing smartphone brand and saw 175 percent Half year-on-Half year (HoH) in China.

In India, the company held 14 percent market share in Q2 this year putting it in fourth place. Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, Linda Sui, points out that only 16 brands have been able to ship 100 million smartphones globally in the past 27 years up to H1 2021. Another senior analyst states Realme's growth is thanks to its “deep range of Android models, competitive pricing, striking online marketing campaigns, and extensive retail presence.”

Company CEO Madhav Sheth also shared a letter to the fans on Twitter thanking them for this achievement. Sheth also adds that Realme is the number 1 5G smartphone brand in India and was the first to bring a 5G smartphone to the country. Talking about the company's 1+5+T strategy, Sheth shared that multiple “GT 5G products” will be launched this quarter, including the Realme GT 5G. The company has already confirmed that the Realme GT 5G will launch in India on August 18.