Realme will unveil a new fast charging technology on July 16, the Chinese tech company announced on Tuesday. The development also was shared by Chief Executive Officer of Realme India, Madhav Sheth who teased that the upcoming charging technology would be faster than the company's existing 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. Realme is yet to share more details about this; however, a notable tipster has suggested that the company is working on a 120W Ultra Dart fast charger. This fast charging solution is tipped to power up one-third of a 4,000mAh+ battery in three minutes.

This will be a global launch of Realme's upcoming fast charger, and the company is also teasing the arrival of the tech on Weibo.

"Remember which brand launched India's #FastestChargingFlagship in 2019 & brought India's 1st 65W charging phone in 2020? We have more to offer now. Being pioneers of charging technology, we're about to usher in a new era of Dart," Sheth said on Twitter.

Get ready to redefine speed. The new era of Flash Charging is about to begin!



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/v3m6kr9u0h — realme (@realmemobiles) July 14, 2020

Interestingly, the Realme India CEO on Monday had shared a cryptic tweet that carried 121 lightning bolts emoji, therefore, hinting at the arrival of a new 121W fast charging technology. As mentioned, a notable tipster recently claimed that the company is working on 120W Ultra Dart fast charger.

With this development, Realme's new fast charging technology will look to compete with iQoo's newly unveiled 120W fast charging solution. This new offering is said to charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes, and a full recharge can be achieved in just 15 minutes. Of course, it may very well be the same tech as iQoo, considering iQoo and Realme, Vivo and Oppo all have the same parent company - BBK Electronics.

Similarly, Oppo will also globally unveil its 125W fast charging technology today. The company debuted its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology with the Oppo Reno Ace in October 2019.

Realme had introduced the 65W SuperDart fast charging solution in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G back in February.

