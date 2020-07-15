Technology News
loading

Realme Fast Charger Solution Faster Than 65W SuperDart to Launch on July 16

Realme's upcoming charging tech will compete against Oppo's 125W fast charger and iQoo 120W charging solution.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 July 2020 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Fast Charger Solution Faster Than 65W SuperDart to Launch on July 16

Photo Credit: Twitter / @realmemobiles

This will be a global launch of Realme's upcoming fast charger

Highlights
  • Realme is tipped to unveil 120W Ultra Dart fast charger
  • It could also be 121W fast charging solution
  • Oppo will introduce 125W fast charging solution on July 15

Realme will unveil a new fast charging technology on July 16, the Chinese tech company announced on Tuesday. The development also was shared by Chief Executive Officer of Realme India, Madhav Sheth who teased that the upcoming charging technology would be faster than the company's existing 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. Realme is yet to share more details about this; however, a notable tipster has suggested that the company is working on a 120W Ultra Dart fast charger. This fast charging solution is tipped to power up one-third of a 4,000mAh+ battery in three minutes.

This will be a global launch of Realme's upcoming fast charger, and the company is also teasing the arrival of the tech on Weibo.

"Remember which brand launched India's #FastestChargingFlagship in 2019 & brought India's 1st 65W charging phone in 2020? We have more to offer now. Being pioneers of charging technology, we're about to usher in a new era of Dart," Sheth said on Twitter.

Interestingly, the Realme India CEO on Monday had shared a cryptic tweet that carried 121 lightning bolts emoji, therefore, hinting at the arrival of a new 121W fast charging technology. As mentioned, a notable tipster recently claimed that the company is working on 120W Ultra Dart fast charger.

With this development, Realme's new fast charging technology will look to compete with iQoo's newly unveiled 120W fast charging solution. This new offering is said to charge 50 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes, and a full recharge can be achieved in just 15 minutes. Of course, it may very well be the same tech as iQoo, considering iQoo and Realme, Vivo and Oppo all have the same parent company - BBK Electronics.

Similarly, Oppo will also globally unveil its 125W fast charging technology today. The company debuted its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology with the Oppo Reno Ace in October 2019.

Realme had introduced the 65W SuperDart fast charging solution in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G back in February.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 121W fast Charging Technology, Realme India, Realme 120W Charger, Realme Ultra Dart Charger, Fast Charging
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Lucifer Season 5 Trailer Introduces an Unexpected Twin
Video Game Industry Faces Its #Metoo Moment

Related Stories

Realme Fast Charger Solution Faster Than 65W SuperDart to Launch on July 16
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  4. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  5. Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank Debuts in India
  6. Money Heist Season 5 Now in the Works, Creator Álex Pina Reveals
  7. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  8. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
#Latest Stories
  1. China App Store Sees Over 2,500 Games Removed After Loophole Shuts: Sensor Tower
  2. Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Wireless Speakers Launched in India, to Go on Sale From July 16
  3. Google Faces Lawsuit Over Tracking in Apps Even When Users Opted Out
  4. Realme Fast Charger Solution Faster Than 65W SuperDart to Launch on July 16
  5. Lucifer Season 5 Trailer Introduces an Unexpected Twin
  6. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Google Hit With Belgian Privacy Fine for Not Complying With 'Right to Be Forgotten'
  8. Spotify Expands to Russia and 12 Other Countries
  9. Huawei to Be Purged From UK 5G Networks by End of 2027: PM Boris Johnson
  10. Government Said to Quiz Owners of Banned Chinese Apps Over Content, Practices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com