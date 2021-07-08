Technology News
  Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 Feature Phones With 2G Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 Feature Phones With 2G Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Dizo Star 300 is backed by a 2,550mAh battery and has a claimed standby time of 18 days and a call time of over 21 hours

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 July 2021 17:59 IST
Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 Feature Phones With 2G Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dizo Star 500 has a 2.8-inch display

Highlights
  • Dizo Star 300 costs Rs. 1,299
  • Dizo Star 500 has a 1,900mAh battery
  • Dizo is the first brand under Realme’s TechLife ecosystem

Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 feature phones have launched in India. Both models are offered in three colours and one configuration each. As is typical with feature phones, Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500 have small displays with a physical keypad. The Dizo Star 300 comes with rounded edges while the Dizo Star 500 has more sharp-looking aesthetics. Dizo is a new brand under Realme and also includes true wireless and neckband-style earphones.

Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500: Price in India

Dizo Star 300 is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is offered in Black, Blue, and Red colours. The Dizo Star 500 is priced at Rs. 1,799 and is offered in Black, Green, and Silver colours. The two phones are available for purchase via Flipkart and select offline stores.

Dizo Star 300 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Dizo Star 300 features a 1.77-inch QVGA (160x120 pixels) display and is powered by an SC6531E processor. It has 32MB RAM and 32MB internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB) through a dedicated slot. There is a single rear camera that has a 0.08-megapixel resolution. This is a 2G phone with FM and a 2,550mAh battery that has a claimed standby time of 18 days and a call time of 21 hours. In terms of dimensions, the Dizo Star 300 measures 119.5x52x13.4mm and weighs 105.4 grams.

Dizo Star 500 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Dizo Star 500 features a larger 2.8-inch QVGA (320x240 pixels) LCD display and is powered by the same SC6531E processor. The RAM and storage configuration is also the same as the Dizo Star 300, but there is a 0.3-megapixel rear camera sensor on the Dizo Star 500. This one is also a 2G phone with FM, but is backed by a smaller 1,900mAh battery that can last up to 13 days on standby and deliver over 17 hours of call time. The Dizo Star 500 also has a strip torch on top. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 132.5x55.4x12mm and weighs 108 grams.

Realme Dizo Star 300

Realme Dizo Star 300

Display 1.77-inch
Front Camera No
Rear Camera 0.08-megapixel
RAM 32MB
Storage 32MB
Battery Capacity 2550mAh
Resolution 160x120 pixels
Realme Dizo Star 500

Realme Dizo Star 500

Display 2.80-inch
Front Camera No
Rear Camera 0.3-megapixel
RAM 32MB
Storage 32MB
Battery Capacity 1900mAh
Resolution 320x240 pixels
Comments

Vineet Washington
Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 Feature Phones With 2G Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Specifications
