Flipkart is hosting a Realme Days Sale from today, and a slew of phones like the Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, and Realme 3i have been listed with price cuts and offers. The sale will go on till August 22 on the e-commerce site, and the Realme 3 Pro is listed with a price cut, exchange offer, and other deals. The Realme 3i will be available from 12pm (noon) IST tomorrow, and the Realme X is now available 24x7 in an open sale manner for purchase.

Starting with the Realme 3 Pro, it is available at a Rs. 1,000 price discount during the sale period. The phone starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants retail at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The phone comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish.

Flipkart has also listed an exchange discount, 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank debit and credit card holders, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC debit cards, and 5 percent extra off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. The phone is listed with the same price cut on Realme.com as well.

Realme 2 Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,490 on Flipkart. After a recent price cut, the Realme 2 Pro began selling at Rs. 11,990, which means a discount of Rs. 1,500 is available on Flipkart for the 4GB + 64GB variant during the sale period. The 6GB variant has also received the same amount of price discount and is listed for Rs. 12,490. Same back discounts are listed on Flipkart for the Realme 2 Pro, and the exchange offer is also live. Realme.com is offering a discount on the 4GB RAM option, but has listed the 6GB RAM option at Rs. 12,990.

The Realme 3 and Realme C2 aren't getting any price discounts, however, Flipkart has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, and various banking discounts for the two phones.

The Realme X is being offered without flash sales during the Realme Days sale. Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 19,999. There's a new Super Polar White colour option that has been listed in an 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration and is priced at Rs. 20,999. The phone is also available in the ‘Garlic' finish on Realme.com.

You can find all the Realme Days deals on a dedicated page on Flipkart.

