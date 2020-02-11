Realme Days sale has started yesterday, on February 10, and will be running till Thursday, February 13. So, if you are one of those who had been holding off on a new smartphone purchase, then we would like to inform you that there are a bunch of offers and discounts running on some current Realme smartphones. The sale is running on Realme.com and Flipkart and you can find some good offers during this time on not just smartphones but also other Realme gadgets.

The offers on Realme.com during the Realme Days sale include no-cost EMI on select models, 10 percent Supercash worth Rs. 1,000 on MobiKwik, and an additional Rs. 500 off on exchange. As for the offers on Flipkart, users will get 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, discounts and exchange offers.

Some of the top deals that you can get on Realme devices during this sale include:

Realme 5 Pro

There's a Rs. 3,000 discount being offered on the Realme 5 Pro. This smartphone can now be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM variant will cost you Rs. 12,999, while the 8GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs. 14,999. On top of discounted prices, consumers will also get benefit from offers available on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme C2

The new prices of the Realme C2 after applying discounts is set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant, while the 3GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs. 6,999. Both the variants come with 32GB of inbuilt storage, and the smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme X2 Pro

There's a Rs. 2,000 discount on the Realme X2 Pro. This smartphone can now be purchased for Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs. 29,999, while the 12GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs. 31,999. Unfortunately, the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition hasn't seen a drop in price and you'll still have to shell out Rs. 34,999 if you wish to purchase the special edition smartphone. However, now you do have the option of no-cost EMI.

Realme X2

As for the Realme X2, there's an additional Rs. 1,000 off on the launch prices. And along with bank offers on Flipkart, and no-cost EMI option on Realme.com, the 4GB RAM variant will now cost Rs. 16,999. The 6GB variant has been priced at Rs. 18,999. While the top-end 8GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs. 19,999.

So, these were some of the top deals that you can get during the ongoing Realme Days sale. Additionally, if you want to check out all the other devices that are on offer, then you can head over to Realme.com or Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.