Realme Days are back again and the company is offering discounts on several of its phones. The sale starts on March 19 on Realme and partner websites, and will last till March 22. Realme says people who buy Realme phones during this period will get 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart. There is also a ‘Bump Up Prexo' offer on Flipkart that will allow shoppers to exchange their old phones and get up to Rs. 4,000 off.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro

Realme is offering discount offers on the Realme website, Flipkart, Amazon, and TataCliq. If you're looking into purchasing any variant of the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount if shopping from Flipkart through an SBI credit card or EMI transaction. The Realme 6 is priced at Rs. 12,999 while the Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro

All three variants of the Realme 5 namely, 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB, will be available at a discount of Rs. 500. The 3GB + 32GB variant will go for Rs. 8,499, the 4GB + 64GB variant will go for Rs. 9,499, and the 4GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs. 10,499.

The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme 5 Pro is available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 which means you can get it for Rs. 11,999 during the sale period. The actual price of the phone is Rs. 12,999. The 6GB + 64GB and the 8GB + 128GB variants are also available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 along with another Rs. 1,000 in additional prepaid offers on Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme X and Realme XT

Both variants of the Realme X, 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, will be available at a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 taking the price down to Rs. 14,999 for the former and Rs. 17,999 for the latter. The Realme XT, on the other hand, will be available from Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, the actual price of which is Rs. 15,999. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB models are also available at a Rs. 1,000 discount.

Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro have Bump Up Prexo (BUP) offers which means all three variants of the Realme X2 can be bought with a discount of Rs. 2,000 by exchanging another phone. The Realme X2 Pro offers a Rs. 4,000 discount on exchange, regardless of the variant you go for.

Customers shopping on Flipkart can experience these discounts a day before on March 18, from 8pm.