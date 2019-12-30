Technology News
loading

Realme’s Fast Charging Technology May Be Called Dart, SuperDart

Dart and SuperDart names have reportedly popped in trademark applications filed by Realme.

By | Updated: 30 December 2019 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme’s Fast Charging Technology May Be Called Dart, SuperDart

Realme is said to be working to bring its own branded fast charging technology

Highlights
  • Realme currently launches its phones with VOOC flash charge technology
  • Upcoming Realme X50 5G is expected to come with enhanced VOOC 4.0 tech
  • Realme has reportedly filed for trademark names Dart and SuperDart

Realme has reportedly trademarked Dart and SuperDart names for its fast charging technology. While Realme now recognises itself as an independent company, it still uses Oppo's ColorOS 7 and VOOC fast charging technology. The company has already confirmed that it is working on its own software, and now it's believed to be developing its own fast charging technology as well. This could be similar to what OnePlus does currently, wherein it uses Oppo's VOOC Flash Charge technology, but calls it with different names like Warp Charge or Dash Charge.

Tipsters like Mukul Sharma and Sudhanshu Ambhore have shared the screemshots of trademark applications from Realme. The terms ‘Dart' and ‘SuperDart' have been filed for trademark hinting at the name for Realme's future fast charge technology. There's little detail about this fast charging technology, apart from what it's going to be called. The company should reveal more when its ready to launch the technology. For now, Realme uses Oppo's VOOC flash Charge technology on its phones, and the Realme X2 Pro currently comes with support for SuperVOOC flash charge tech with 50W fast charging that claims to fully charge the phone's battery in 35 minutes.

Even the upcoming Realme X50 5G will come with support for enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. Realme has teased that it would take 30 minutes to get the phone 70 percent charged. This means that you can safely expect that the phone would be 100 percent charged in less than an hour. We aren't sure whether Realme looks to rebrand Oppo's existing VOOC Flash Charge technology just like OnePlus licenses it, or introduce an entirely new proprietary charging technology altogether.

Realme X50 5G to Come With Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Fast Charging Tech

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Fast Charge, Dart, SuperDart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Christina Koch Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman
Huawei Mate Xs Receives 3C Certification Ahead of MWC 2020 Launch, 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped: Report

Related Stories

Realme’s Fast Charging Technology May Be Called Dart, SuperDart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Sues Apple Over Apple Watch’s Ability to Detect Atrial Fibrillation
  2. Realme X50 Leak Tips 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  3. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  4. Top 5 Space Moments of 2019
  5. Samsung's 'Clamshell' Foldable Phone May Go on Sale Before Galaxy S11
  6. Twitter System 'Outage' Briefly Blocked Trump Whistleblower Tweet
  7. Musk's Boring Company Tunnel in Las Vegas Could Be Operational Next Year
  8. Google Pixel 4a Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display, Single Main Camera
  9. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  10. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 30 Percent, Effective January 15
  2. Huawei Mate Xs Receives 3C Certification Ahead of MWC 2020 Launch, 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped: Report
  3. Realme’s Fast Charging Technology May Be Called Dart, SuperDart
  4. Christina Koch Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman
  5. Samsung, LG to Show Off Latest Artificial Intelligence Tech, Displays at CES 2020
  6. Realme X50 Alleged Specifications Surface Online, Tip 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,500mAh Battery
  7. Prime Video January 2020 Releases: Star Trek: Picard, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and More
  8. Google Pixel 4a Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display, Single Main Camera: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung to Release 'Clamshell Foldable Phone Before Galaxy S11 Series: Report
  10. Twitter System 'Outage' Briefly Blocked Trump Whistleblower Tweet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.