There has been a lot of chatter about Realme developing RealmeOS, a cleaner Android skin that will ditch the garish iconography of ColorOS and the learning curve it needs. However, it appears that ColorOS is here to stay, at least for now, but there is some good news. Realme India chief Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company will soon roll out a ColorOS 7 edition that is exclusive to Realme smartphones and will also offer a “near stock Android” experience. He also hinted at the arrival of Realme-branded fitness wearables in India.

In the latest episode of AskMadhav show on YouTube, Sheth took a question regarding the upcoming Realme update and also addressed the rumour mill around the Realme OS. He revealed that the company is working on a tweaked version of the upcoming ColorOS 7 update that will be exclusive to Realme phones, while the standard ColorOS 7 update will be seeded to Oppo phones.

But more interestingly, the Realme-specific version of ColorOS 7 will bring a nearly stock Android experience, something that a lot of users have been demanding for some time. However, Sheth did not specify when the ColorOS 7 update will be rolled out. Moreover, Sheth did not explicitly deny whether something called RealmeOS is in development. He also mentioned that a VOOC fast charging power bank might also be launched if there is enough demand.

Talking about the updates, Sheth noted that Realme will roll out a new software update in November that will enable video recording with the wide-angle camera on all Realme phones packing a quad rear camera setup. Lastly, he also dropped a piece of major news regarding Realme's venture in a new domain – fitness. The Realme India chief teased that Realme will soon launch a fitness wearable in India, but did not specify whether it will be a fitness band or a smartwatch.