Realme has announced that it has added a new ‘content recommendation' feature to ColorOS 6 phones, wherein it will promote apps and links. The company will highlight the apps and links in the Phone Manager app and the Security Check page after installing new apps. Realme says that this move will help ‘maintain a healthy and sustainable business model.' While the company introduces this new feature to increase its monetisation efforts, it also says that users can disable it with a single click.

The company took to the official forums to announce the roll out of this content recommendation feature. All Realme phones with ColorOS 6 will receive such recommendation updates that will promote apps and commercial links. The nature of these ‘promotions' will be known better once we test it out. The company, however, asserts that these recommendations will appear only in two places – the Phone Manager app and the Security Check page. Realme says it will ensure proper rules and regulations are in place to safeguard users' privacy and content.

The company writes, “To continue offering more surprises for you and maintain a healthy and sustainable business model, we have introduced commercial content recommendations in the OS. Realme phones with ColorOS 6 and above will receive such recommendation update. We encourage you to update the system timely to enjoy a better operating experience and receive latest Android security patches.”

Of course, as mentioned, Realme has offered its users the option to opt out of these content recommendations feature via just a single click in the Settings menu. Users who don't wish to see these commercial links and promoted apps, can shut the feature off by going to Settings > Additional Settings > Content Recommendations.