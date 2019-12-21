Realme is hosting a winter sale on Realme.com and Flipkart, wherein it is offering price cuts of varied phones like December 23. The Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, and Realme X will see price cuts ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000. Realme X2 will also go on sale every day at 12pm (noon) IST during the sale period, and the company is offering 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card (max up to Rs. 1,500) and no-cost EMI up to six months on the purchase. The winter sale has already started, and will end on December 23. Once this sale ends, Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will go on sale soon after, for the first time. The phone will go on sale at 8:55pm IST on December 24 until 11:59pm IST on December 25.

As mentioned, the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will go on sale for the first time starting December 24 at 8.55pm IST. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition fashioned by Naoto Fukasawa has launched in India in Red Brick and Concrete finishes. These variants come only in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options, and are priced at Rs. 34,999. The phone will be made available all throughout December 25 as well. The Realme X2 phone will go on sale from 12pm (noon) IST from December 21 to December 23, and it will come with offers like 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card (max up to Rs 1,500) and no-cost EMI up to 6 months. The Realme X2 starts at Rs. 16,999 for its base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will set buyers back by Rs. 18,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Realme's latest phone carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999.

During the winter sale period, the Realme 5 Pro will be available at a discounted rate. The Realme 5 Pro price is listed at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants carry a price tag of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colours on Flipkart and Realme.com. A price discount of Rs. 2,000 is offered on all variants. The Realme C2 is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and the top 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant is listed at a reduced price Rs. 6,999.

The Reame X also sees a price cut, and is listed for Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, instead of its launch price Rs. 16,999. Similarly, the 8GB + 128GB option is also listed for Rs. 18,999 with a Rs. 1,000 discount. The lower-end Realme 3 and the Realme 3i have also received temporary price cuts and can be purchased starting at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 6,999, respectively. Similarly, the Realme U1 will be available at a reduced price starting at Rs. 7,999.

