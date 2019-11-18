Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme India, is well-known by now for his bold tweets, especially before the company is gearing up for a new phone launch. However, he's once again in the news, not for what was tweeted but the device used to make the tweet. An eagle-eyed viewer recently spotted Sheth tweeting from an iPhone, which has caused a stir on the Internet. The tweet has since been deleted but some folks have managed to grab screenshots of the tweet. Sheth is yet to reply or post anything explaining how this faux pas happened.

Sheth tweeted on November 16, news about the Realme 3 (Review) and Realme 3i (Review) receiving a new OTA update, as reported by Gizchina. However, it didn't take long for someone to spot that the tweet was sent from an iPhone as it clearly has the “Twitter for iPhone” tag in it. The tweet has since been deleted but we have a screenshot here which shows the tweet. This is pretty big faux pas considering, its come from the CEO of a hugely popular and rapidly growing smartphone brand. This has also led to other speculations of whether Sheth actually uses an iPhone as his everyday smartphone or if it was a mistake by one of his assistants or the company's social media team.

This wasn't the first time a top executive or well-known member representing a brand has tweeted from a competing device. Recently, OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. posted on Weibo using a Huawei P30 Pro, instead of a OnePlus device. He (or rather, one of his PR persons) quickly tried to mitigate this error with a follow-up post on Weibo, ‘blaming' his assistant for the error. While this is not the last time we'll be seeing such slip ups, it's always fun to see the Internet react to such goof-ups.