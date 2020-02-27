Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched on Monday in India, and now, it has been confirmed to have to support ISRO's NavIC navigation system. The support was confirmed in a tweet by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. "Yes, our ultimate flagship, the Realme X50 Pro features NavIC and even our upcoming phone will feature it as well. So, world's first, World's second, coming in a row, all for India. Plan to talk more on 5th March. See you there with 1500 Realme fans," Sheth said while responding to a tweet, where a person had pointed out that the specifications page of the X50 Pro showed it has NavIC technology.

"@MadhavSheth1 I saw on your official website, Realme X50 Pro features #NavIC. Is it world's first smartphone featuring #NavIC in India?" the user asked the Realme CEO on twitter. He was tweeting to Sheth's tweet announcing the launch of the Realme 6. The Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications page does clearly mention the NavIC support.

Yes, our ultimate flagship, #realmeX50Pro features #NavIC & even our upcoming phone will feature it as well.

So World's first, World's second, coming in a row, all for India.

Plan to talk more on 5th March. See you there with 1500 #realme fans. https://t.co/SXwcu1vYyI — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 27, 2020

This makes the Realme X50 Pro the first phone to come equipped with NavIC support. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the company's latest flagship smartphone processor. However, according to Qualcomm's announcement for NavIC tech support, it had only named the Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460 SoC to have support. It nowhere mentioned the Snapdragon 865 SoC also having NavIC technology. We have reached out to Qualcomm for a confirmation if the Snapdragon 865 SoC also comes loaded with the NavIC support but were yet to get a response till the time of publishing this article.

Hence, it is yet to be confirmed that the NavIC on the latest Realme X50 Pro is a software based addition or does the chip does come equipped with the navigation technology developed by ISRO.

Apart from that, the iQoo 3, also launched this week also comes packed with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Hence, if it is a feature on the latest Qualcomm flagship chip, the iQoo 3 could potentially also offer NavIC capabilities. We have also reached out to iQoo for a confirmation on the same.

