Realme C3s appears to debut alongside Realme C3 in the coming future as the former has received certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The new Realme phone is likely to debut as the successor to the Realme C2s that the Chinese company brought to the Thailand market recently. The new development comes just days after the Realme C3 was spotted on the website of Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The Realme C3s and Realme C3 are expected to share the same list of specifications.

The listing on the NTBC website clearly shows the Realme C3s with model number RMX2020. This is notably identical to the model number featured on the NTBC website for the Realme C3 -- suggesting many similarities between the two phones.

Last week, Realme launched the Realme C2s in Thailand with specifications initially debuted on the Realme C2. The company may repeat the history and bring the Realme C3s just as a rebranded Realme C3 for certain markets.

If we look at the details available on the NTBC listing, which was initially spotted by Android-focussed blog DroidShout, the Realme C3s will have 4G LTE support. You're, of course, not likely to get 5G connectivity on any affordable phones in the near future -- considering the ongoing developments of 5G-supported system-on-chips (SoCs) that are targeted largely at mid-range and flagship models.

The Realme C3 surfaced on Singapore's IMDA website with model number RMX1941 late last month that also highlighted 4G LTE support. The listing also included Sinoppel Device Pte Ltd as the manufacturer's name, which is the local office of Oppo Mobiles.

Realme recently launched the Realme 5i that debuted in India last week. The smartphone carries model number RMX2030, which suggests its upgraded list of specifications over what we would get on the Realme C3 and Realme C3s. It has a waterdrop-style display notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with a quad rear camera setup and includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera.