Realme C3s Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Rear Fingerprint Scanner and Other Details

Realme C3s sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as per the schematic uploaded on the US FCC site.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 19:26 IST
Realme C3s Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Rear Fingerprint Scanner and Other Details

Photo Credit: FCC

Highlights
  • Realme C3s surfaces on the US FCC website
  • Schematics suggest a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Realme C3s could sport a dual camera setup

Realme C3s was recently reportedly certified on Thailand's NBTC, and now the smartphone with the same model number has surfaced on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revealing different details. The Realme C3s spotted on FCC bears the RMX2020 model number. This listing also reveals the handset's design, software, and other details. The FCC listing also has a schematic of the smartphone which hints that the upcoming Realme C3s will sport a fingerprint scanner at the back along with an oblong camera module.

The Realme C3s surfaced on FCC hints at a multi-camera setup as the camera module looks big enough for multiple sensors. It is possible that the Realme C3s could come with a depth sensor or a wide-angle lens along with an LED flash. These details aren't confirmed but we should know before the official launch.

The listing also hints that the smartphone will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which is a good addition considering that the Realme C2 missed out on the fingerprint scanner. This Realme C3s is expected to run ColorOS 7 based on top of Android 10. The Realme C3s is said to support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz but the listing does not reveal any other details.

Realme is preparing the Realme C3s to be the successor of the Realme C2s which the company launched in Thailand recently, a smartphone was a rebranded version of the Realme C2. Thus, we can expect the Realme C3s to launch as the Realme C3 in some markets - including India. The company recently launched the Realme 5i in India which bears the RMX2030 model number. The Realme 5i sports a 20:9 aspect ratio, is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC and packs in a 5,000mAh battery. As for the Realme C3s, we might have to wait for more details to surface.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C3s, Realme
