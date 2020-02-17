Realme C3s might soon go official as the new entry-level Android phone from the Realme. After being certified by the US FCC (United States Federal Communications Commission) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the phone has now received the mandatory Bluetooth SIG certification. The Bluetooth SIG listing of the Realme C3s, carrying the model number RMX2020, also shed some light on its specifications, such as the presence of triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio X20 SoC, and a 6.5-inch full-HD display that is kept on by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme C3s aka RMX2020's Bluetooth listing mentions that the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main snapper. It is assisted by a pair of 2-megapixel lenses, most likely a wide-angle snapper and a depth sensor respectively. Selfies, on the other hand, are handled by a 5-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the phone is said to pack a 6.5-inch full-HD display, which is pleasantly surprising given the affordable pricing and entry-level status of Realme's C-series of phones.

It is based on the MT6769 platform, which is the internal codename of MediaTek's Helio X20 SoC. Realme C3s' Bluetooth SIG listing also mentions the presence of a 5,000mAh battery, but there is no mention of charging output. As for wireless connectivity, it will support Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G LTE. Talking about software, the Realme C3s is listed as running Color OS 7.0, however, there is no clarity on the Android version it is based on.

The phone was recently sighted on the US FCC database as well, revealing the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. While the Bluetooth SIG listing is an indication the Realme C3s is a finished product, it is unlikely to launch anytime soon in India, given the fact that Realme C3 was launched in the country less than two weeks ago.