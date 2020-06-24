Technology News
loading

Realme C3i With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C3i appears to be a rebranded version of Realme C3.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 June 2020 16:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C3i With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C3i comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C3i price starts at roughly Rs. 8,500 for 3GB + 32GB model
  • Realme C3i packs MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • The phone comes with up to 64GB onboard storage

Realme C3i has made its debut in Vietnam, and the phone by the looks and specifications appears to be a rebranded version of Realme C3, which was launched in India in February this year. The Realme C3i sports a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The budget Realme phone also comes with dual rear cameras and a single front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to offer up to 43.9 hours of talk time.

Realme C3i price

The Realme C3i comes with a price tag of VND 25,90,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The pricing for the 4GB + 64GB model is unclear. The phone is available to purchase in Vietnam via Vietnamese e-retailers such as FPT Shop and Vettel Store in Red Ribbon and Green Ice colour options.

Whereas, the Realme C3 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB model. Its 4GB + 64GB storage option costs Rs. 9,999 and the phone was launched in the country in February.

Realme C3i specifications

Similar to the Realme C3, the newly launched dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C3i runs Android 10-based Realme UI. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) waterdrop notch display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. It comes with up to 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Its dual camera setup at the back houses a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there's a 5-megapixel AI front camera with features like HDR, AI Beautification, panoramic view, and time-lapse. The Realme C3i further packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to offer up to 43.9 hours of talk time and 727.7 hours of standby time.

Connectivity options on the phone include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, USB OTG, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and Micro-USB port. Lastly, the Realme C3i measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme C3i

Realme C3i

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C3i, Realme C3i price, Realme C3i specifications, Realme C3, Realme
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Olympus Is Selling Its Camera Business to Japan Industrial Partners

Related Stories

    Realme C3i With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
    2. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
    3. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon
    4. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
    5. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
    6. Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Unveiled
    7. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
    8. Acer Predator Lineup, Nitro 7 Laptops Updated With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
    9. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
    10. Vodafone Idea Offers Up to 5GB Extra Data on Five Prepaid Plans
    #Latest Stories
    1. Realme C3i With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
    2. Olympus Is Selling Its Camera Business to Japan Industrial Partners
    3. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Surfaces on Google Play Console and Certification Sites, Key Specifications Tipped
    4. Huawei Opens Shanghai Flagship Store as US Pressure Grows
    5. French Coronavirus Tracing App Flops With Only 14 Alerts
    6. Spain to Trial Coronavirus Tracing App on Canary Island
    7. Amazon’s Carbon Footprint Grew 15 Percent Last Year Despite Green Pledges
    8. Microsoft Defender ATP Antivirus App for Android Now Available in Public Preview
    9. What to Watch: Google Search Makes It Easier to Find New TV Shows, Movies in India
    10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Available With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India: Price, Specifications
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com