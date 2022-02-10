Realme C35 was launched in Thailand on Thursday. It comes with a 50-megapixel AI-powered triple camera setup, a Unisoc SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is the successor to Realme C25 smartphone that was launched with a 6,000mAh battery, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Realme hasn't revealed any information on the phone's launch in India yet, however, it popped up on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification site hinting that phone will soon make its debut in other markets.

Realme C35 price, availability

Realme C35 is offered in two configurations. The price for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model has been set at THB 5,799 (roughly Rs. 13,350), and there is a 4GB + 128GB storage variant that is priced at THB 6,299 (roughly Rs. 14,500). As per the Realme Thailand website, the phone also has a 6GB variant, however, its availability is not known yet. The smartphone will be available in Thailand on e-commerce websites like Shopee, Lazada, and JD Central in Black and Green colourways.

Realme C35 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C35 runs Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) waterdrop notch display and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the Realme C35 sports a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture 5P lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and another 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video calling, the Realme smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Realme C35 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Realme C35 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include GPS/ A-GPS, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It measures 164.4x75.6x8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

