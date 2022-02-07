Realme C35 will be launched in Thailand on February 10, Realme revealed in a series of posts on its Facebook and Instagram handles in the country. It has also teased the design and revealed some specifications of the handset. It will come with an AI triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel camera and will be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC. Realme C35 recently made it to Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). It was also spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification last year.

Realme C35 launch livestream details

As per the posts on the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Realme, the Realme C35 will make its debut in Thailand on February 10 and the company will be livestreaming the launch on its Facebook page. The Chinese company has teased the phone in a Green colour option.

Realme C35 specifications

While the company hasn't revealed any information about the OS of the phone, an alleged listing of the Realme C35 on Geekbench tipped that the phone will be run Android 11-based version of a custom UI. It will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD display, and will be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC. The Geekbench listing mentioned above also tipped that the Realme C35 will have at least one 4GB RAM option.

For photography, the Realme C35 will [feature]https://www.facebook.com/realmeTH/posts/3160691040835580) an AI triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel sensor. The information regarding the two other sensors is not revealed yet. The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It should come with a USB Type-C port. The shared image also shows the presence of a 3.5mm headphone port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

