Realme C35 has been reportedly spotted in live shots ahead of its upcoming launch in Thailand on February 10. The company had previously teased the design and had revealed some specifications of the handset. The smartphone will be equipped with an AI triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50 megapixel camera and will be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC. Realme C35 recently made it to Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. It was also spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification site last year.

The live shots of Realme C35, as revealed on GizmoChina, show the handset in two different shades – green and black. The images are in line with the renders shared by Realme. The smartphone appears to have a triple rear camera with the camera island inspired by Realme 9 Pro devices. Realme C35 is reportedly seen with two sensors placed vertically one after the other and a third sensor placed separately. The phone appears to have a shiny back. The leaked images of Realme C35 also show the smartphone sporting a 3.5mm headphone port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is embedded in the power button.

Realme C35 specifications (expected)

An alleged listing of the Realme C35 on Geekbench had tipped that the phone will run on Android 11-based version of a custom UI. According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme C35 will have at least 4GB of RAM.

The phone was earlier teased to get a a 6.6-inch full-HD display and be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC. Realme C35 will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is expected to come with a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.