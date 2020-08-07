Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro have got new colour variants with the Volcano Grey option for the Realme C3 and a Chroma White option for the Realme 5 Pro. The new variants for both the Realme C3 and the Realme 5 Pro are already on sale. It has been about six months since the launch of Realme C3 back in February while the Realme 5 Pro is almost a year old now. Both the smartphones fall in the budget friendly category with the Reame C3 coming in at an entry level price point.

Realme C3 Volcano Grey, Realme 5 Pro Chroma White: Price in India

The Realme C3 Volcano Grey variant, like its other colour variants, comes in a 3GB + 32GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 8,999 and a 4GB + 64GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 9,999. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme India website.

On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro Chroma White variant is only available in the 8GB + 128GB variant as per the listing on Flipkart. It is also available for purchase from Flipkart for Rs. 16,999, but will be available on the Realme India website from tomorrow, August 8.

Realme C3 Volcano Grey specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C3 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Realme C3 that includes a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel AI front camera housed in the water drop notch.

The Realme C3 comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB) slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB OTG, Micro USB port, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, and more. Sensors on board include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. Lastly, the Realme C3 measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 5 Pro Chroma White specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro launched with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie but has been updated to Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.25 119-degree wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.

For storage, the Chroma White variant of the Realme 5 Pro comes with 128GB onboard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone packs a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Connectivity option include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The Realme 5 Pro measures 157x74.2x8.9mm and weighs 184 grams.

