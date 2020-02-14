Technology News
loading
Realme C3 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme C3 price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 February 2020 07:00 IST
Realme C3 features an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Realme C3 comes in two distinct configurations
  • The smartphone is the successor to the Realme C2
  • Realme C3 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Realme C3 is set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The new Realme smartphone that was launched in the country last week comes as the successor to the Realme C2. It comes with an HD+ display and includes the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Other key highlights of the Realme C3 include a dual rear camera setup, waterdrop-style display notch, and up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available for purchase in three distinct colour options. The Realme C3 competes against the Redmi 8A Dual that Xiaomi launched recently as an upgrade to the Redmi 8.

Realme C3 price in India, sale offers

The Realme C3 price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 7,999. Both options come in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour shades. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12pm (noon) IST today.

Sale offers on the Realme C3 include Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,550 on a recharge of Rs. 349 plan. Customers purchasing the smartphone through Flipkart during the first sale are also entitled to avail a minimum of Rs. 1,000 discount in lieu of their old smartphone.

Realme C3 Review

To recall, the Realme C3 was launched in India last week. The smartphone is designed as the successor to the Realme C2.

Realme C3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C3 runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the dual rear camera setup of the Realme C3 includes a 12-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera that supports features such as HDR and AI Beautification.

On the storage front, the Realme C3 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and measures 164.4x75.0x8.95mm.

Is Realme C3 price likely to usher in a budget smartphone revolution? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C3 price in India, Realme C3 specifications, Realme C3, Realme India, Realme
Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, Buys Los Angeles-Area Estate for a Record $165 Million
Third of Global Smartphones Sold in 2019 Had Hardware Security Embedded: Counterpoint

