Realme C3 Price in India Increased Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999

Realme C3 price in India has increased once again and now the phone is being sold for a starting price of Rs. 7,999. After its launch in February, the price for the Realme C3 has been increased for the second time. The first price hike was due to the increase in GST, but the reason for this new price hike has not been stated. The company has not made any official announcement for the change, but the prices have been updated on the Realme website as well as on Flipkart. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme for more details.

Realme C3 price hike

The Realme C3 is now priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and the new pricing can be seen on Flipkart and Realme website. The Realme C3 went from its launch price of Rs. 6,999 to Rs. 7,499, an increase of Rs. 500 for the 3GB + 32GB variant due to the increase in GST. A further increase of Rs. 500 has taken the price for the phone to Rs. 7,999. Further, the 4GB + 64GB variant is now listed at Rs. 8,999. This variant was launched at Rs. 7,999 and just like the base variant, received a Rs. 500 price hike to raise the cost to Rs. 8,499 in April.

Realme C3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C3 runs on Android 10 based Realme UI and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It offers up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of cameras, the Realme C3 features a dual rear camera setup. There is a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme C3 packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, USB OTG, Micro-USB port, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/A-GPS. The phone measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.