Realme C3 Price in India Increased Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999

Realme C3 launched with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model and then saw an increase by Rs. 500 last month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2020 16:01 IST
Realme C3 has a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme C3 price increased by Rs. 500 once again
  • The phone now starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model
  • Realme C3 launched in February at Rs. 6,999

Realme C3 price in India has increased once again and now the phone is being sold for a starting price of Rs. 7,999. After its launch in February, the price for the Realme C3 has been increased for the second time. The first price hike was due to the increase in GST, but the reason for this new price hike has not been stated. The company has not made any official announcement for the change, but the prices have been updated on the Realme website as well as on Flipkart. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme for more details.

Realme C3 price hike

The Realme C3 is now priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and the new pricing can be seen on Flipkart and Realme website. The Realme C3 went from its launch price of Rs. 6,999 to Rs. 7,499, an increase of Rs. 500 for the 3GB + 32GB variant due to the increase in GST. A further increase of Rs. 500 has taken the price for the phone to Rs. 7,999. Further, the 4GB + 64GB variant is now listed at Rs. 8,999. This variant was launched at Rs. 7,999 and just like the base variant, received a Rs. 500 price hike to raise the cost to Rs. 8,499 in April.

Realme C3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C3 runs on Android 10 based Realme UI and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It offers up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

 

In terms of cameras, the Realme C3 features a dual rear camera setup. There is a 12-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme C3 packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, USB OTG, Micro-USB port, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/A-GPS. The phone measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Realme C3

Realme C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Realme C3 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme C3, Realme C3 price in India
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
