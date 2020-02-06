Technology News
Realme C3 Runs Android 10 With Realme UI: Live Updates

Realme C3 is confirmed to feature dual rear cameras, waterdrop-style notch, and 5,000mAh battery.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 12:52 IST
Realme C3 will be offered in two storage variants with 3GB and 4GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Realme C3 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch
  • The new Realme phone will succeed Realme C2 in India
  • Realme C3 is likely to be offered via Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme C3 launch webcast started with Madhav Sheth talking about Realme C-series in India. He recapped the Realme C-series and how it has performed in the country. According to Sheth, Realme C1 and Realme C3 have been loved by the Indian consumers. He claimed over 10 million units of the Realme C1 and Realme C2 smartphones have been sold worldwide. 

Sheth then moved to Realme C3 that is being launched in the country today. He invited Realme's Nidhi Bhatia to detail the new smartphone. 

Realme C3 specifications

According to Bhatia, Realme C3 comes with a sunrise design at the back. It will be offered in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour options. Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with waterdrop-style notch. The aspect ratio is 20:9 and offers 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Among other specifications, the new Realme phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC that is built on 12nm manufacturing process. Additionally, there is dual-band Wi-Fi support. The phone will be released in two storage variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. 

For the imaging needs, Realme has added two cameras on the back with a 12-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera for portrait shots. The primary camera support 1080p video recording, HDR mode, slo-mo videos, and more. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.  

Further, the Realme executive revealed the presence of 5,000mAh battery that support reverse charging. You will also get dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot.  Realme C3 is also the first smartphone to come pre-installed with the company's new Realme UI that is based on Android 10 and ColorOS 7. Some of the prominent Realme UI features include Focus Mode, Dual Mode Music Share, and Three Finger Screenshot. 

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth then returned to reveal the Realme C3 price in India and sale details. 

Realme C3 online launch kicked off at 12:30pm today and it is being streaming live via YouTube. Stay tuned for live updates from the launch presentation. 

Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
