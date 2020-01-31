Technology News
loading

Realme C3 Launch in India Next Week: Specifications and Everything Else We Know So Far

Realme C3 is going to be an entry-level smartphone that will succeed the company’s Realme C2 in India.

By | Updated: 31 January 2020 13:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C3 Launch in India Next Week: Specifications and Everything Else We Know So Far

Realme C3 teasers have revealed the presence of waterdrop-style notch on the phone

Highlights
  • Realme C3 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • The phone will be offered in two storage variants in India
  • Realme C3 will also pack a dual rear camera setup

Realme C3 is all set to join the Chinese smartphone maker's Realme C-series of smartphones in India. This lineup caters to the entry-level consumers and brings a decent set of specifications that are claimed to provide good experience. Both of the existing Realme C-series phones have found a place in one or the other of our best phones lists over the last year. Even right now, Realme C2 is one of the best options that we recommend buying under Rs. 7,000.

Realme C3 launch date

Realme has announced that it will be launching the Realme C3 in the country on February 6. The company is hosting a press event in New Delhi that will kick off at 12:30pm on the day. The company will likely be live streaming it on social media channels as well as YouTube. As always, we will be present at the launch event to bring you all the information.

Realme C3 price in India

Given we are still days away from the Realme C3 launch, the company hasn't given a hint about the pricing. Though it is certain to be an entry-level smartphone like its predecessors. To recall, Realme C1 was priced at Rs. 6999, whereas Realme C2 got a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The Realme C3 pricing should also be in this range.

In terms of the sales channels, Flipkart is already teasing the smartphone, so it will be one of the e-retailers to carry the phone. Also, we know Realme sells all of its phones through its own website, so we can expect to see Realme C3 there as well. Lastly, as Realme has just started offering five of its phones via Amazon in India, the e-retail giant could also offer the Realme C3 but there is no confirmation on that. Additionally, Realme will also retail the upcoming phone via its offline partners.

Realme C3 specifications

Realme has already announced a number of Realme C3 specifications, so we won't have to wait until February 6 to get an idea of what to expect from the smartphone. As per the teaser page of Flipkart, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is going to have 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Among other specifications, Realme C3 will pack octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The phone is also said to be carrying a 5,000mAh battery and up to 64GB of onboard storage.

On the imaging front, there is going to be a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel main shooter and an LED flash. The front camera details aren't clear at the moment. We also don't know the Android version and whether the phone will carry the company's Realme UI.

We will keep updating this page as more details are revealed. So, in case you are interested in the phone, be sure to bookmark it for quick access.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C3, Realme C3 specifications, Realme C3 price in India, Realme
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
Apple Led Global Smartphone Market in Q4 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics

Related Stories

Realme C3 Launch in India Next Week: Specifications and Everything Else We Know So Far
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale Tonight in India via Online, Offline Stores
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  3. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  4. India vs New Zealand Third T20I Match Today: How to Watch Live
  5. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  7. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. OnePlus Takes a Big Step Towards Offering Wireless Charging in Its Phones
  9. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3 Launch in India Next Week: Specifications and Everything Else We Know So Far
  2. Apple Led Global Smartphone Market in Q4 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics
  3. Moto G Stylus Spotted on Geekbench, Live Photos and Specifications Leak
  4. Instagram Users See Usernames, Passwords Exposed After Third Party Database Leak: Report
  5. NASA Bids Farewell to Spitzer Telescope After 16 Years of Service
  6. OnePlus Joins Wireless Power Consortium, Expected to Offer Wireless Charging in Its Future Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sale Date to Be March 6, US Website Reveals
  8. SK Hynix Posts Lowest Profit in 7 Years, Warns of Growing Uncertainties
  9. Nintendo CEO Says No Plans to Launch New Switch Model in 2020
  10. Tangi Is Google’s New Short-Form Video App for DIY, How-Tos, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.