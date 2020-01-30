Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch

Realme C3 is all set to launch on February 6 in India, and ahead of the unveil, the phone has been spotted on Flipkart. The listing reveals the phone's design, teases key specifications, and confirms availability on the e-commerce site. As per the photo attached to the Flipkart listing, the Realme C3 should sport a waterdrop-style notch, a dual camera setup, and a Blue colour back panel finish. Key specifications are also teased by Flipkart, and the Realme C3 is listed include a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Flipkart has started teasing the arrival of the Realme C3 in India, and a dedicated page for the phone has gone live. The page reiterates that the phone will launch on February 6 at 12.30pm IST, and it also reveals the design of the Realme C3 from the front and back. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch up front and a slight chin at the bottom. It has dual rear cameras at the back with the two lenses placed vertically, one below the other. There's a power button seen on the right edge of the screen. Unfortunately, the fingerprint scanner placement remains a mystery. To recall, the Realme C2 didn't integrate the fingerprint scanner at all and bore a single rear camera.

The teaser page confirms that the Realme C3 will come in two configurations – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. It is also listed to pack a large 5,000mAh battery that is touted to offer 20.8 hours of YouTube streaming, 43.9 hours of talk time (almost two days), and 10.6 hours of PUBG gaming. The Realme C3 is listed to feature a 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The dual camera setup at the back is said to come with features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie.

The company has already sent out press invites for the Realme C3 launch event on February 6, and Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has also started teasing the arrival of the phone. There's no word on the pricing of the Realme C3, but it is teased to be positioned in the entry-level segment.

