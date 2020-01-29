Technology News
Realme C-Series Phone Launch Teased in India, Realme C3 and Realme C3s Expected

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth says that the company currently has over 10.2 million Realme C-series phone users globally.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme C3 and Realme C3s are expected to launch as a part of Realme C-series

Highlights
  • The new Realme phone(s) will be positioned in the entry level segment
  • Realme C3s was spotted recently on several certification sites
  • It is tipped to sport a rear fingerprint sensor, multiple cameras

Realme introduced the Realme C2 in India in April last year, and now the company is teasing the arrival of its successor. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the launch of a new ‘C' series smartphone in India. His latest tweet claims that there are over 10.2 million Realme C-series phone users in the world. If recent leaks are to be believed, the company may bring the Realme C3 and Realme C3s phones.

Sheth took to Twitter to tease the arrival of the new Realme C series phone. He claims that the company ‘will be bringing more to this [Realme C] series tomorrow', hinting at the launch of the Realme C2 successor tomorrow. He also hints that this new variant will also be positioned in the entry level system, just like the Realme C1 and Realme C2 phones. Little else is revealed about this upcoming Realme C device as of now, and as promised, Sheth should disclose more details tomorrow.

A Realme phone with the model number RMX1941 was spotted on Singapore's IMDA site last month, and it was believed to be the Realme C3 phone and is likely to be introduced by the company tomorrow. The specifics of the Realme C3 are a mystery at this point.

As mentioned, the company could also be launching the Realme C3s as it has been spotted on US FCC, and Thailand's NBTC certification sites. It is reported to carry a rear fingerprint scanner at the back along with an oblong camera module that should house multiple cameras. It is expected to run on Android 10-based software, support 4G, and also support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz. On both certification sites, the phone is listed with model number RMX2020.

