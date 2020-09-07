Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More

Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More

The latest software update for the Realme C3 brings a firmware version RMX2020_11.A.41, while the updates for Realme C12 and Realme C15 carry a firmware version firmware version RMX2185_11_A.71.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 September 2020 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More

Realme C3 gets a smooth scrolling feature through the new update

Highlights
  • Realme C3 is receiving the update with a few fixes
  • Realme C12 and Realme C15 updates is 3GB in size
  • Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom also received August patch

Realme C3, Realme C12, and Realme C15 are getting new software updates that bring the August 2020 Android security patch. The latest updates for the Realme C12 and Realme C15 also bring Dual-Mode Audio and Super nighttime standby features. However, the update for the Realme C3 additionally brings a smooth scrolling feature. Alongside the updates for the Realme C3, Realme C12, and Realme C15, the company also brought the August Android security patch for the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom.

The latest software update for the Realme C3 brings a firmware version RMX2020_11.A.41, according to an official forum post. It brings the August 2020 Android security patch as well as includes the super night-time standby and smooth scrolling features. The update also brings support for copying the IMEI number by long pressing the status information interface. Further, the changelog shows that the new software update optimises the default battery percentage status on the smartphone.

Realme has also mentioned in the changelog that the update meant for the Realme C3 brings support for a long-press gesture to uninstall apps directly from the app drawer. The update also brings a dedicated toggle for the focus mode as well as brings an OTG Switch toggle to the notification panel. Further, the system update prompt pop-up window has received an optimisation.

The new software package for the Realme C3 also fixes the issue that could impact the split screen mode when using a third-party launcher.

Realme has noted that the update for the Realme C3 is rolling out in a staged manner and will initially be limited to select users. However, you can manually check its availability by going through the Settings menu.

Alongside the Realme C3, the Realme C12 and Realme C15 have also received the August Android security patch through the updates that bring an identical firmware version RMX2185_11_A.71.

The details available on the Realme support page shows that the updates for both the Realme C12 and Realme C15 is 3GB in size and bring a Dual-Mode Audio feature. The updates also carry the Super night-time standby feature that has also been provided to the Realme C3. Furthermore, the updates address a voice calling issue as well as fix the bug that could turn off the screen while receiving incoming calls.

A few days back, Realme brought new software updates to the Realme 5i, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, and Realme C11. The support page shows that the company also recently updated the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom with the August Android security patch. The update for the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom carried a firmware version RMX2081PU_11.A.41, and it was of 3.47GB size.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C3

Realme C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Realme C3 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, August 2020 Android update, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6

Related Stories

Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  3. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  4. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  5. iPhone 12 Launch Date May Get Official Later This Week
  6. Poco M2 Will Come With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More
  2. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6
  4. LG Wing Confirmed as First Product to Be Launched Under Explorer Project
  5. Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer to Stop Supporting Adobe Flash Player by End of 2020
  6. Apple May Reveal iPhone 12 Launch Date Later This Week
  7. US Military Sticks With Microsoft for $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Computing Contract Despite Amazon Claims
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
  9. Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  10. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com