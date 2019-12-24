Technology News
Realme C3, Realme 5i Listed on Singapore’s IMDA Certification Site, Expected to Launch Soon

New budget Realme phones incoming and these will join the company’s C- and 5-series.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 14:12 IST
Realme C3, Realme 5i Listed on Singapore’s IMDA Certification Site, Expected to Launch Soon

Realme's new budget phones should come early next year (pictured above are Realme XT and C2)

Highlights
  • Realme 5i and Realme C3 spotted on IMDA website
  • Both Realme phones are rumoured to only be 4G LTE devices
  • The official launch should be early next year

2019 is almost done but there doesn't seem to be any off days for phone leaks. Realme seems to be gearing up to launch two new budget phones — the Realme C3 and the Realme 5i — as these were spotted on Singapore's IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) website. We don't have a lot of details at the moment, other than the name and model numbers of the two devices. The Realme 5i incidentally bears the same model number to a recent leak of the same phone, on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, thereby confirming its legitimacy.

The news about the two phones on IMDA was tweeted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), along with a screenshot of the IMDA listing page. The Realme C3 listing bears the model number ‘RMX1941' along with details such as support for LTE. This means the Realme C3 will be a non-5G smartphone when it launches early next year. The devices were listed by Sinoppel Device Pte. Ltd. which is the local office of Oppo Mobiles. The Realme C3 would replace the Realme C2 (Review), which is an entry-level smartphone from the company. However, the specifications of this phone are still unknown.

The second phone is the Realme 5i that is listed with the model number ‘RMX2030,' which is the same number we first saw earlier this month on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website. Once again, we don't have any more details about this phone, other than the fact that it will support LTE. Realme already has the Realme 5 (Review) and the Realme 5s (Review), so the Realme 5i could offer a slight bump in specification (mostly the SoC), the way the company did with the Realme 3i (Review). Realme could be looking to fill a small price gap or could replace the original Realme 5 with the Realme 5i, just to keep things fresh and relevant.

We should be hearing more about these phones early next year, when they will inevitably make their way to India.

Further reading: Realme, Realme C3, Realme 5i
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

