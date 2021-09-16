Technology News
Realme C25Y With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C25Y price in India starts at Rs. 10,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 September 2021 14:35 IST
Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme C25Y comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display

Highlights
  • Realme C25Y will go on sale in India from September 27
  • The Realme phone features two storage options
  • Realme C25Y packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support

Realme C25Y was launched in India on Thursday as an affordable offering from the company. The new Realme phone is the first model in the C series to carry a 50-megapixel primary camera. Realme C25Y comes as an upgrade to Realme C25 and includes a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone also comes with an octa-core Unisoc SoC. Overall, Realme C25Y competes against Redmi 10 Prime that Xiaomi launched in the country earlier this month. Redmi 10 Prime offers a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, full-HD+ display, and a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, at a starting price of 12,499.

Realme C25Y price in India, availability

Realme C25Y price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 11,999. Both models come in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colour options and will be available for pre-orders starting 12pm (noon) on Monday, September 20. Realme C25Y will go on sale in the country through Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail outlets starting September 27.

Realme C25Y specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25Y runs on Android 11 with Realme R Edition interface on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 420 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, Realme C25Y offers a triple rear camera setup that houses the 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera supports AI Beauty, HDR mode, Panoramic View, Portrait, Timelapse, Expert, and preloaded filters. For selfies and video chats, Realme C25Y carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The front-facing camera also includes the AI Beauty feature.

Realme C25Y comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the battery is rated to deliver up to 48 days of standby time. Realme C25Y measures 164.5x76.0x9.1mm and weighs 200 grams.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme C25Y

Realme C25Y

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
iPhone 13 Pro Delivers Over 55 Percent Better Graphics Performance Than iPhone 12 Pro, Geekbench Test Suggests

    Realme C25Y With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    Comment
