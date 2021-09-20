Realme C25Y is available to pre-order on the official website starting today. The smartphone was launched in India on September 16 and deliveries will begin starting September 27. Realme's newest smartphone is the first offering in the C-series lineup that comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Realme C25Y comes with an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone competes against the Redmi 10 Prime launched by Xiaomi earlier this month.

Realme C25Y price, availability

The Realme C25Y is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. However, only the latter is available to pre-book on Realme.com. Additionally, only the 128GB storage variant is listed on Flipkart with a 'Coming Soon' tag. There seems to be no option to pre-book the Realme smartphone on Flipkart. There is no information if the other variant is available for pre-booking, and we've reached out to Realme for details.

Realme's website is also offering the Realme C25Y with a Rs. 500 discount if customers pre-book the smartphone. There is also a Rs. 350 discount if customers pre-book via MobiKwik. The pre-booking offer will last up to September 26. The Realme C25Y is offered in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colour options.

Realme C25Y specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25Y — launched last week — runs Android 11-based Realme R Edition skin on top. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 420nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it gets a Unisoc T610 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It gets up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

For optics, Realme C25Y gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel monochrome and macro sensors. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both front and rear cameras get AI Beauty mode. Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

