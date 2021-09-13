Realme C25Y is the latest smartphone that is going to be launched by the company in India. The smartphone is set to launch on Thursday, September 16, as per a release shared by Realme. Not much information is known about the smartphone has been revealed in the announcement by the Realme apart from a few key specifications. Realme C25Y will be unveiled on the official website along with the e-commerce giant, Flipkart. However, there is no information on the price of the upcoming smartphone yet.

Through a press release, Realme announced that it will be releasing the Realme C25Y will be releasing on September 16 at 12:30pm IST. As mentioned, the smartphone will be released on the official website and Flipkart. However, the smartphone's price is not listed on either website yet. Going by the specifications, and other phones in the series though, it will most likely be a budget smartphone under Rs. 10,000.

Realme C25Y specifications

As per the press release, the Realme C25Y will come with a Unisoc T610 SoC, a 50-megapixel AI-enabled primary sensor, a big battery, and more. Further information regarding the smartphone has not been made available yet. However, Realme mentions that the upcoming smartphone will pack features that provide users with all-day performance.

Through the images shared by Realme, it can be seen that the Realme C25Y will come with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The display, whose size is unknown as of now, will come with thin bezels on three sides but a very thick chin. The right spine of the smartphone is shown with a SIM tray. The back of the smartphone is shown with a triple rear camera setup housed in a square module. There is a circular fingerprint scanner at the back and the panel gets a pinstripe-style design.

The Realme C25Y will join the vanilla Realme C25 (review) and the Realme C25s in the Realme C series lineup. Realme C25 and the Realme C25s both were launched at Rs. 9,999 but the latter received a price hike and is now available for Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage.