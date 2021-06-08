Technology News
Realme C25s With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C25s price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 June 2021 10:48 IST


Realme C25s has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Realme C25s features an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Realme C25s has a rear fingerprint scanner on board
  • Realme C25s comes with a dedicated microSD card slot

Realme C25s smartphone has been quietly launched in the Indian market. The phone has been listed on the company site with pricing, design, and detailed specifications. Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and it packs a large 6,000mAh battery. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. Realme C25s is a slightly upgraded model of the Realme C25 that was launched in India in April. The design of Realme C25s is identical to the vanilla Realme C25, but the former sees upgrades in specifications.

Realme C25s price in India, availability

The Realme C25s smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available in two colour options — Watery Grey and Watery Blue. The phone will go on sale in India starting June 9 via Realme website, Flipkart, and other mainline channels.

Realme C25s specifications

Realme C25s runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD multi-touch display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland certification, and 570 nits max brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage options of up to 128GB are offered with the choice to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

There is a triple camera setup on the back of Realme C25s with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Camera features include Super Nightscape, Ultra Macro Mode, and more. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme C25s packs a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. With just 5 percent of charge, the phone claims to allow for 5.65 hours of Spotify, 70.36 hours of standby time, 2.52 hours of calling, or 1.92 hours of WhatsApp chatting. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Realme C25s



Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Apple's New 'Private Relay' Feature Will Not Be Available in China

