Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499

Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499

The revised pricing of the Realme C25s is reflecting on Flipkart and the Realme.com site.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 June 2021 14:41 IST
Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C25s was launched in India on June 8

Highlights
  • Realme C25s price in India has been increased by Rs. 500
  • The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 9,999
  • Realme C25s has two distinct storage options to choose from

Realme C25s price in India has been hiked in just a couple of weeks after its launch. The Realme phone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It features a 6,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras. The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone was launched as an upgrade over the Realme C25 that debuted in the country earlier this year.

Realme C25s price in India

As per the listing on the Realme.com site, the Realme C25s is available at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This shows an increment of Rs. 500 from the launch price of Rs. 9,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Realme C25s is also available at Rs. 11,499, up from Rs. 10,999. The revised pricing, which was initially reported by 91mobiles, also reflects on Flipkart.

The Realme C25s was launched in India earlier this month (June 8).

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme India for clarity on the price hike in a short while after the launch and will update this space when the company responds.

Realme C25s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25s runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM as standard and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C25s price in India, Realme C25s specifications, Realme C25s, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1

Related Stories

Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  2. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  3. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  4. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  5. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  6. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  7. Vi Launches Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan With 50GB Total Data to Rival Jio, Airtel
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  9. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  10. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  2. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  3. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  4. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  5. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
  7. Vi Launches Rs. 447 Prepaid Plan With 50GB Total Data to Rival Jio’s Freedom Plan Offerings
  8. Alzheimer's Vaccine AADvac1 Shows Promising Results in Phase II Clinical Trials
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Go on Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Request to Stay Notice from India’s Competition Authority Denied by Delhi High Court
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com