Realme C25s price in India has been hiked in just a couple of weeks after its launch. The Realme phone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It features a 6,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras. The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone was launched as an upgrade over the Realme C25 that debuted in the country earlier this year.

Realme C25s price in India

As per the listing on the Realme.com site, the Realme C25s is available at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This shows an increment of Rs. 500 from the launch price of Rs. 9,999. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Realme C25s is also available at Rs. 11,499, up from Rs. 10,999. The revised pricing, which was initially reported by 91mobiles, also reflects on Flipkart.

The Realme C25s was launched in India earlier this month (June 8).

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme India for clarity on the price hike in a short while after the launch and will update this space when the company responds.

Realme C25s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25s runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM as standard and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery.

